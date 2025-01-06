King questioned Thatcher’s nuclear defence plans during Cold War

The then Prince of Wales and Margaret Thatcher at Downing Street in 1986 - MSI/mirrorpix

The King questioned Margaret Thatcher’s nuclear defence strategy during the Cold War, newly declassified documents have revealed.

The monarch, who was then the Prince of Wales, demanded personal military briefings from senior officials in 1983 about the government’s approach to disarmament and the stockpiling of nuclear weapons.

Representatives for the Prince later contacted ministers to say he was “not entirely convinced” by the policies of the Conservative administration and “did not follow the logic” of the explanations he was given.

The correspondence, held by the National Archives and first reported by The Times newspaper, shows how ministers sought to allay the Prince’s concerns for “official flannel and obfuscation” by providing bespoke briefings.

He was also given access to sensitive documents that were meant to be seen only by senior politicians and military figures, the documents reveal.

On Dec 14 1983, the Foreign Office was made aware that the Prince had requested briefings on “current arms control and disarmament issues”.

(From left to right) Baroness Thatcher, the then Prince of Wales and Tony Blair at an event in 2007. In the 1980s, the Prince was said to be ‘not entirely convinced’ by the government’s nuclear policies - Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/FilmMagic

The missive prompted officials to send policy papers “prepared for officials for meetings of ministers” to Buckingham Palace.

However, internal government correspondence from the following month shows that the Prince was dissatisfied with their attempt to justify the UK’s decision not to support a comprehensive ban on the testing of nuclear weapons.

It read: “The Prince of Wales did not entirely follow the logic of the section and insofar as he did not follow it, was not entirely convinced by it.”

Additional documents revealed how Whitehall departments accepted there was a contradiction between statements that ministers issued in public and what they believed privately.

One memo read: “I suspect that HRH may have found it difficult to appreciate the distinction between the government’s private view that a Comprehensive Test Ban (CTB) is not in the UK’s interests, given the need to continue testing our deterrent, and our public position that we are prepared to agree to a CTB once verification problems have been resolved.”

Sir Bryan Cartledge, Britain’s ambassador to the Soviet Union, said officials needed to be ‘frank’ with the Prince - City Syndication

Another memo, written on Jan 23 1984, raised concerns that the Prince would not accept a further explanation, which had been drawn up at significant length, to justify the government’s stance.

It stated: “I fear that the draft paper, in its present form, is unlikely to make HRH very much the wiser and may increase his apparent suspicion of obfuscation.

“We must be clearer and more frank.”

Sir Bryan Cartledge, Britain’s ambassador to the Soviet Union, in a briefing prepared for the Prince, wrote: “We support CTB as a long-term objective but we need a national nuclear deterrent. If it is to be both credible and safe we have to go on testing it periodically.

“In the meantime, work continues to create the basis for an eventual CTB agreement. For the time being some ambiguity in our public stance is inevitable.”

The Times reported that Sir Bryan observed that the wording was “pretty frank”, adding: “It needs to be if it is to dispel any suspicion in HRH’s mind of official flannel or obfuscation”.