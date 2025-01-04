King Charles strips Cadbury of its Royal Warrant – 170 years after it was first awarded

The King has revoked Cadbury’s Royal Warrant, 170 years after it was first granted.

The renowned chocolate maker, which was a particular favourite of the late Queen – especially for its Bournville chocolate – has confirmed that its prestigious mark of excellence will not be renewed.

Queen Victoria first awarded the warrant to the British company in 1854, but now, six monarchs later, King Charles has decided to rescind it.

This week’s latest round of warrants saw several brands announced, including fellow chocolate manufacturers Nestlé, Bendicks, and Prestat, recognising companies that supply goods or services to the royal household and senior members of the royal family.

The King reportedly retained 386 warrants previously granted by his mother.

However, a number of companies were unsuccessful in their bid to renew their royal status, including Cadbury, which is understood to have been notified by letter, but, as is customary, not provided with the reason behind the decision.

In total, more than 100 warrants are not believed to have been renewed this year, though some of these may be attributed to brands choosing not to reapply, ceasing trading, or having their applications deferred.

The Independent understands that the supply of Cadbury products to royal households has decreased in recent years. The King, known for his focus on a healthy diet, is reported to take factors such as sustainability and the consumption habits of the royal family into consideration when awarding warrants.

Cadbury, one of the UK’s most successful exporters, is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, with products such as Dairy Milk, Roses, and Heroes.

A spokesperson for Mondelez International, the company that owns Cadbury, told The Independent: “Cadbury is a much-loved brand that has been a part of British life for generations and remains the nation’s favourite chocolate. While we are disappointed to be one of hundreds of other businesses and brands in the UK to not have a new warrant awarded, we are proud to have previously held one and fully respect the decision.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.