King tells Rishi Sunak he was 'reduced to tears' over public support since cancer diagnosis

(PA)

The King has held his first in-person Privy Council and audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace since being diagnosed with cancer.

The King met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak face to face at Buckingham Palace late on Wednesday afternoon, marking the restart of their weekly encounters to discuss matters of Government.

The Prime Minister told Charles: “We’re all behind you. The country is all behind you.”

Charles replied: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards. It’s reduced me to tears most of time.”

Mr Sunak said: “Well I can imagine.”

Beforehand, Charles held an in-person Privy Council at the royal residence, where attendees would have included Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt.

The King, who has been dealing with his red boxes of State papers behind the scenes, started outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer just over two weeks ago.

This is a breaking news story. More follows