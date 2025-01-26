King to visit Auschwitz to mark 80th anniversary of Nazi camp’s liberation

Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent, in Krakow
·2 min read

The King will become the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau when he tours the former Nazi concentration camp to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation.

Charles will travel to Poland to commemorate the milestone with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and Holocaust survivors invited to a service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial.

During a recent Buckingham Palace reception ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day – held annually on January 27, the day Auschwitz was liberated – the King said: “I feel I must go for the 80th anniversary, (it’s) so important.”

The gate of Auschwitz
The gate of Auschwitz (Aleksandra Szmigiel/PA)

More than a million people, mostly Jews but also Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities, were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp was liberated by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front who opened the gates on January 27 1945.

The ceremony will be held in front of the infamous gates of the former Nazi concentration camp which had the words Arbeit Macht Frei – “work sets you free” – above it.

Auschwitz survivors will address the invited guests who are expected to include France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Spain’s King Philip VI and Queen Letizia.

Survivors will place a light in front of a freight train carriage – a symbol of the event – and the King with other heads of state and Government will lay lights in memory of those who died during the Holocaust.

After the ceremony Charles will walk through the gates to view personal items confiscated from victims when they entered the camp and lay a wreath at a reconstruction of the Death Wall, the site where several thousand people, mainly Polish political prisoners, were executed.

Latest Stories

  • King Charles rewears quirky accessory and 40-year-old coat for church outing

    King Charles looked dapper on Sunday as he attended a church service in Norfolk rocking a quirky tie and a coat that he's owned for roughly 40 years. More details here...

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Trump orders tariffs on Colombia over rejection of US military deportation flights

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was ordering tariffs, visa restrictions and other retaliatory measures to be taken against Colombia after its government rejected two U.S. military flights carrying migrants.

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Did You Buy a Trump Commemorative Coin? Here’s How Much It Could Be Worth in 10 Years

    If you own a presidential coin commemorating President Donald Trump, the first thing you need to know is that it's not a true "coin" in the strict technical sense, as it doesn't represent actual...

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • Trump fans in border states support 'America First' — even at the expense of their northern neighbours

    Minnesota retiree Joe Solmon is spending his morning browsing The Trump Store, looking for a new MAGA hat to add to his vast collection of Donald Trump-inspired clothing."I do have 14 Trump hats. I have 34 Trump T-shirts. I have seven Trump sweatshirts," he says with a grin.Business has been booming at this store in Lake Park, Minn., ever since Trump was elected U.S. president in November — and it was even busier heading into this week's inauguration events and watch parties. About a three-hour

  • Trump imposes tariffs, sanctions on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown. Colombia, America's third largest trading partner in Latin America, swifly responded, threatening a 50% tariff on U.S. goods.

  • China tells Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning

    China's veteran foreign minister has issued a veiled warning to America's new secretary of state: Behave yourself. Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message in a phone call Friday, their first conversation since Marco Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's top diplomat four days earlier. “I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang told Rubio, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, employing a Chinese phrase typically used by a teacher or a boss warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • B.C. climate activist Zain Haq to be deported with no reprieve in sight

    A Pakistani-born B.C. climate activist is preparing to leave his adopted home after an unsuccessful attempt to stop a deportation order, with his lawyer saying the move is harsh and unjustified.Zain Haq, 24, was ordered deported last year by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over alleged violations of his study permit, related to his academic progress. The order also followed Haq's arrest at Save Old Growth and Extinction Rebellion protests in 2021 and 2022.Haq pleaded guilty to five coun

  • ‘I Don’t Like It!’: Lindsey Graham Stands Up to Trump on Jan. 6 Pardons

    Republican senator Lindsey Graham has accused President Donald Trump of “sending the wrong signal” to violent criminals after some 1,500 Capitol rioters were pardoned earlier this week. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, the Trump ally said the controversial pardons put cops at greater risk as he called for presidential powers to be curbed. During the discussion, Bash highlighted the example of Daniel Rodriguez, a January 6th rioter who was sentenced to 12 year

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Stephen A. Smith’s Trump Take Stuns Bill Maher’s Live Audience

    ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith seemed to stun Bill Maher’s live audience on Friday night as he took down Democrats for prioritizing “issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population.” Smith was joined by actor Jesse Eisenberg and California Rep. Ro Khanna in a round table discussion with Real Time host Maher as he alleged that Democrats enabled President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. “Here’s the deal. The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” said Smith. “And the

  • Mitch McConnell Almost Sinks Hegseth With Dramatic ‘No’ Vote

    Donald Trump’s Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth narrowly won Senate confirmation Friday night, in the face of damning charges of sexual abuse and alcohol-induced debauchery. It took newly inaugurated Vice President JD Vance rushing to the Senate floor to cast a tie-breaking vote to salvage Hegseth’s nomination after former Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell cast a stunning “no” vote against Hegseth, calling out Trump’s strong-arm tactics. The vote against Trump, whom McConnell openly su

  • Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago

    Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …