King the Wire Fox Terrier wins Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, 1 finalist disqualified

We have a new top dog.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has crowned King the Wire Fox Terrier its new Best in Show champion from a field of six finalists that were named the best of their individual categories.

It was the 15th time a Wire Fox Terrier has been named a Best in Show winner at Westminster.

King the Wire Fox Terrier won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Getty) More

Meet the 7 group winners

Bean the Sussex Spaniel won for the sporting group.

“BEAN” Advances! The Sussex Spaniel wins the Sporting Group and will compete for Best in Show at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/hMwzxEQ6kt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 13, 2019





Wilma the Boxer won for the working group.

The Boxer wins the Working Group! “WILMA” advances to the Best in Show Competition at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/jPf1XnY2ie — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 13, 2019





King the Wire Fox Terrier won for the terrier group.

“KING” is the Terrier Group Champion! The Wire Fox Terrier will compete for Best in Show at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/Ym2uA7ReDm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 13, 2019





Burns the Dachshund won for the hound group.

“BURNS” Wins the Hound Group! The Dachshund (Longhaired) advances to the Best in Show Competition at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/ePrTNM9h5D — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2019





Bono the Havanese won for the toy group and finished in second place for Best in Show.

It's "BONO"! The Havanese takes home the Toy Group title, and heads to tomorrow's Best in Show Competition at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/9OQsHDbIZC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2019





Baby Lars the Bouvier des Flandres won for the herding group.

“BABY LARS” is the 4th Group Winner Tonight! The Bouvier des Flandres advances to tomorrow’s Best in Show Competition at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/LOZFWFVSQQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2019





Controversy before final judging

There was drama among finalists that led to six group winners instead of seven competing for Best in Show.

Colton the Schipperke won the non-sporting dog category, but was disqualified from the Best in Show competition after his owner was ruled ineligible for the competition.

"COLTON" the Schipperke is the Non-Sporting Group Winner! We now have 3 group winners heading into tomorrow's Best in Show Competition at the #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/kffw5Dfflw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2019





Broadcasters noted that there was a conflict of interest between the dog’s exhibitors and the judges. They also noted that this type of disqualification isn’t uncommon on the dog show circuit, but is for a show as prestigious as Westminster.

The Associated Press reported that one of Colton’s owners also co-owned dogs with the longtime partner of Best in Show judge Peter Green.

Colton was introduced on stage with the rest of the finalists, but wasn’t eligible for judging.

Crowd favorites didn’t win

Green’s decision didn’t align with a raucous crowd that cheered the loudest for Bean the Sussex Spaniel and Burns the Dachshund as they made their laps around the stage.

The victory does not come with any prize money, but King will surely be in high demand for breeding. AP reports that this is the 47th Best in Show victory for King.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Belichick changed his boat’s name to reflect SB win

• 22-year-old son of NFL head coach is arrested

• Panthers deal ‘proves’ NFL collusion, Eric Reid says

• Did Peyton Manning unknowingly help the Pats?

