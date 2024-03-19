Kingfisher courtship caught on camera in Cornwall

An amateur photographer from Cornwall has captured the moment a pair of kingfishers began courting.

Martin Yelland, from St Erth, captured the photos of the birds in St Ives using a remote camera last week.

Kingfishers typically live in nests near lakes, rivers and streams, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

Mr Yelland, who started photographing wildlife seven years ago, said the images gave him "a great sense of achievement".

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said kingfishers were vulnerable to hard winters and habitat degradation.

They are on the amber list for UK conservation status.

Mr Yelland said he was particularly proud of his kingfisher photos.

"It was a great sense of achievement, because there's been a lot of flooding obviously, in Cornwall and other parts of the country," he said.

