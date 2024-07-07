Kings make blockbuster sign-and-trade deal to acquire six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan

The Kings pulled off one of the biggest moves in franchise history Saturday when they finalized a sign-and-trade deal that will bring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings reached a deal with DeRozan as they prepared to face the Chinese national team on the first day of the California Classic at Golden 1 Center. Moments later, DeRozan received a standing ovation when he walked into the arena to take a courtside seat next to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

DeMar DeRozan was just introduced to the crowd in Sacramento to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.” pic.twitter.com/yhFu6hy1m7 — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 7, 2024

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported DeRozan will sign a three-year, $70 million contract as part of a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. The deal will send Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2032 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs with Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash going to the Chicago Bulls.

Kings general manager Monte McNair was greeted with high-fives, handshakes and “Monte” chants when he entered the arena minutes after the news broke.

After failing to reach the playoffs last season, the Kings have been looking to add another star player to a core that features De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk. The Kings were linked to trade talks involving Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, but DeRozan’s name came to the forefront in recent days.

DeRozan, who will turn 35 in August, was an unrestricted free agent after spending the last three seasons in Chicago. He was runner-up for the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award last season after averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs were mentioned as possible suitors for DeRozan, but earlier this week it became clear Sacramento had emerged as the front-runner.

“I think DeMar DeRozan has played his last game for the Chicago Bulls,” Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. “The one team that’s been dug in with him in trying to find a sign-and-trade scenario, the Sacramento Kings, they’ve been talking this week.

“They’re going to need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade. Chicago, while they certainly are willing to facilitate helping DeMar DeRozan get more than the mid-level exception on a team that doesn’t have cap space, they don’t want to take back contracts, or certainly significant contracts. They’ll need a third team to route a bigger salary to, but those conversations continue. I think there are some other scenarios for DeMar DeRozan, but I think Sacramento right now is the team to watch as the moratorium ends between now and over the next 48 hours.”

DeRozan, a Compton native who made a cameo appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s newly released “Not Like Us” video, is a 15-year NBA veteran who came out of USC as the No. 9 pick in the 2009 draft. He spent nine years with the Toronto Raptors and three years with the San Antonio Spurs before going to Chicago.

DeRozan was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2017 before earning All-NBA Second Team honors in 2018 and 2022. He averaged a career-high 27.9 points while shooting 50.4% from the field and a career-best 35.2% from 3-point range in 2021-22.

DeRozan is 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds with a 6-9 wingspan. He spent most of his time at shooting guard early in his career before moving to small forward over the last five years.

DeRozan, known as one of the NBA’s most lethal midrange scorers, is a career 29.6% 3-point shooter. He won’t address Sacramento’s need for size, length and defense, but he gives the Kings another elite shot creator alongside Fox, who was named Clutch Player of the Year in 2023.

DeRozan led the league in fourth-quarter scoring last season with 550 points. Fox was second with 538 points followed by LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT reported that Fox played a pivotal role by joining Saturday’s meeting to help recruit DeRozan, adding they “are ecstatic about partnering together on the court.”