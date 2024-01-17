Kings coach Mike Brown asks for discount at Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe after $50,000 fine

The Kings were in no mood for jokes after blowing a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in Tuesday’s 119-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but coach Mike Brown shared a light moment with the media before the game.

Brown was in good spirits at that point despite being fined earlier in the day for his fiery outburst in Sunday’s 143-142 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced Brown had been fined $50,000 for aggressively pursuing an official and publicly criticizing officials.

A little lighter in the wallet as he sat down for his pregame news conference at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Brown looked into the camera and lobbied officials at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe for a discount on an upcoming trip.

“The fine is what it is,” Brown said. “My partner, Rochelle, is upset with me because I was going to splurge and take them skiing. Sacramento is a great place. The city is unbelievable. It’s close to Tahoe, Lake Tahoe, so anybody who gets a chance to visit Sacramento, you should. Lake Tahoe is in great proximity, but we were going to stay at the Ritz-Carlton on the north side of Lake Tahoe. We were going to splurge a little bit for the All-Star break, go skiing. I was going to take my grandson skiing, but I called (Rochelle) today and told her we probably won’t be able to do it unless the Ritz-Carlton, which is a terrific place, gives me a discount.”

Brown used a laptop computer and video replays to illustrate inconsistencies in the officiating in Sunday’s loss to the Bucks. That led to a social media frenzy with fans creating all kinds of funny memes.

“I got sent a few memes, but I’m still trying to figure out how I can get that discount at the Ritz-Carlton on the north side of Lake Tahoe, which is the absolute best place to go skiing if you’re going skiing in Lake Tahoe,” Brown said, leaning into the bit. “Ritz-Carlton. Ritz ... Carlton.”

Brown was then asked about the amount of the fine.

“That’s up to the NBA, whatever they want to do,” Brown said. “You just accept your fate. The one thing is, you know, I bumped into Pat Connaughton on accident. I didn’t mean to do that. I talked to him right after the game and apologized to him. I called their head coach, coach (Adrian) Griffin — he’s doing a heck of a job for those guys — and I apologized to him, too. And all three of the referees are good human beings. They’re good refs. ... It is what it is, just accept it and move forward and hope you can get a discount from Ritz-Carlton in North Lake Tahoe.”