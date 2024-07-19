Kings’ fourth-quarter comeback falls short in Las Vegas Summer League loss to Wizards

The Kings came back to take a late lead before falling short in a Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Washington Wizards.

Jules Bernard came off the bench to score 18 points while leading the Wizards to a 73-69 victory over the Kings on Thursday at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Taylor Funk scored 12 points for the Wizards (2-2). Kyshawn George added 11 points.

Boogie Ellis scored 15 points in 18 minutes off the bench for the Kings (1-3). Isaac Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds. Drew Timme scored 11 points.

Mason Jones posted eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for Sacramento. Colby Jones had eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Kings were missing guard Keon Ellis, who was held out after putting up 29 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and four blocked shots in Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Sacramento led 19-17 after shooting 47.1% in the first quarter. Boogie Ellis had the hot hand early, coming off the bench to score 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with two 3-pointers.

The Kings went up 25-17 on a basket by Dane Goodwin early in the second quarter. The Wizards came back to take a 31-30 lead on three free throws by Funk. They led 43-35 after ending the first half with a 13-2 run.

The Kings cut the deficit to two early in the second half and tied the game on a free throw by Timme with 4:16 to play in the third quarter. The Wizards led 57-55 going into the fourth.

Washington staged an 8-1 run to take a 65-56 lead on a 3-pointer by Funk with 7:05 to play. Sacramento cut the deficit to one on two free throws by Isaac Jones and took a 69-68 lead on a layup by Mason Jones with 1:04 to go, but the Wizards prevailed after Patrick Baldwin Jr. hit a clutch 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining.