Kings guard Boogie Ellis has a chip on his shoulder, but no hard feelings for Bronny James

Boogie Ellis went undrafted out of USC despite leading the team in scoring while Bronny James went to the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick to team up with his father, NBA great LeBron James.

Ellis has no hard feelings for his former college teammate, but he can’t help feeling like he has something to prove during his summer league stint with the Sacramento Kings.

“I’m happy for him,” Ellis said. “That’s one of my brothers, so I’m glad he got the opportunity, but at the end of the day this is business. Everybody’s trying to feed their family, so I definitely have a chip on my shoulder. I believe I’m a great basketball player and I’m better than a lot the guys who were picked, but at the end of the day I’ve got to go show my hard work, show what I do. So just continue to work, keep my head down and keep working, and it’s going to pay off.”

Ellis came off the bench to score 17 points in 21 minutes as the Kings remained unbeaten in the California Classic with an 85-59 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Ellis went 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range, turning in another strong performance after posting eight points, five rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 101-50 win over the Chinese national team.

Ellis averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists for USC last season. James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Now, Ellis is trying to prove he belongs in the NBA.

“He’s really impressed me,” Kings summer league coach Doug Christie said. “I thought the energy changed when he came in the game. It wasn’t that the energy was bad, it just wasn’t Boogie energy. When he comes in the game, everything changes. His ability to pick up and keep his guy in front of him, he’s fearless, crashing the boards. I’m loving the fact that he’s not afraid to shoot the basketball and he’s not pump faking. He’s already thinking shot. And he’s just a good teammate. It’s a pleasure to coach him. He brought the energy tonight and we really needed it.”

New year, new Mason

Kings two-way player Mason Jones looks like a new man after shedding 45 pounds with a new diet, but he still plays with the same energy and intensity.

Jones had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists with one steal and one blocked shot in Sunday’s win over San Antonio. He put up 19 points, four rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s win over China.

Jones demonstrated newfound nimbleness in the first quarter when he came up with a rebound and went coast to coast with a crossover move to get to the rim for a layup. Jones went 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Sacramento Kings guard Boogie Ellis (15) dunks the ball during a California Classic NBA summer league game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Golden 1 Center. Ellis scored a game-high 17 points.

Kings lose in San Francisco

The Kings have two teams in this year’s dual-site California Classic, one at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and the other at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Sacramento’s second team suffered a 102-86 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday in San Francisco after opening the tournament with a 108-94 victory Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Kel’el Ware had 26 points and 11 rebounds for Miami. Cole Swider scored 21 points, going 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Ford focused

Former Folsom High School star Jordan Ford had another big game against Miami, scoring 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Ford, a two-time Sacramento Bee All-Metro Player of the Year, had 17 points and six assists in Saturday’s win over the Lakers.

Ford is an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the Kings on a two-way contract.

X factor

Xavier Sneed was another bright spot for the Kings in their loss to Miami despite some shooting struggles.

Sneed went 4 of 13 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but he made all nine of his free throws to finish with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Sneed had 13 points in Saturday’s game against the Lakers.