Kings Island guest believed to be hit by roller coaster after entering restricted area
Kings Island guest believed to be hit by roller coaster after entering restricted area
Kings Island guest believed to be hit by roller coaster after entering restricted area
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
Leslie Preer was found dead in her home in May 2001
Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is allegely behind a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas
An Alberta judge offered words of support to an Indigenous lawyer who was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a police officer. Laura Phypers, 38, pleaded guilty last week. Court heard Friday that her life — informed by a childhood of trauma, "utter poverty" and alcoholism — had gotten "out of control" the night of the assault.Phypers has been sober since the incident and reconnected with her Indigenous community, according to her lawyer. "We need more lawyers of your life experiences advocating fo
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric
A former youth worker with Alberta Child and Family Services has been handed a two-year sentence for sexual exploitation.Beverly Allard, 65, had a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy starting in 1990.During the trial, court heard that Allard was 31-years-old when she began having sex with the then-14-year-old boy who CBC News is identifying as A.B. to comply with a publication ban on the victim's identity.On Wednesday, Court of King's Bench Justice Lisa Silver addressed Allard dire
The woman, who has not been identified, gave authorities the address of the residence before hanging up
A convicted sex offender who is the prime suspect of killing a 19-year-old woman was not properly monitored, a coroner has concluded. Senior coroner Tom Osborne said Leah Croucher, who had disappeared while walking to work, was murdered by Neil Maxwell on 15 February 2019. Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown told an inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court that he believed "absolutely" that Ms Croucher was killed by Maxwell.
"She’s just one of the happiest, always smiling, full of life, spunky little girls that I’ve ever met in my life," the victim's grandmother said
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
Two climate protesters were arrested after orange paint was sprayed on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England. The incident came just a day before thousands were expected to gather at the 4,500-year-old stone circle to celebrate the summer solstice — the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.
A 6 year old boy has been struck and killed by a school bus in a residential area of Kleinburg. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, a community now in mourning has had concerns about road safety in the area before.
A six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus driver in the York Region suburb of Kleinburg Wednesday morning, police say.York police said the child was hit just before 8 a.m. in the area of Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way.He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Const. James Dickson.Dickson said investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances of the fatal collision."We don't have a lot of information right now. Our officers are working diligentl
A Greenville teenager has been arrested in the case of a South Carolina woman found dead on the side of a road with her small children, deputies said.
"Being from a small town and then nothing like this ever happens," Billie Jean Jackson said of the incident
Both parents are accused of murder in the February death of their adopted son.