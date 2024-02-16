King's Series nature reserve 'huge step for recovery'

The new NNR covers the area of the recently completed Lower Otter Restoration Project

Natural England has announced an extension to a National Nature Reserve (NNR) near Budleigh Salterton.

Otter Estuary Nature Reserve, which covers about 90 hectares including mudflats and saltmarsh, will become part of the "King's Series".

It will see 25 NNRs named over the next five years to celebrate the King's coronation.

Natural England Chair, Tony Juniper said it was a "huge step for nature recovery".

'Protected for nature'

Costing about £27m, the scheme saw an historic embankment removed to create wetland, along with a network of easy access pathways.

Costing about £27m, the scheme saw an historic embankment removed to create wetland, along with a network of easy access pathways.

Mr Juniper said: "The extension of the Pebblebed Heaths National Nature Reserve to encompass the River Otter restoration project is a huge step for nature recovery, not just in Devon, but the country as a whole, with new wetland habitat protected for nature".

A newly created "intertidal habitat" within the reserve will support a whole host of wintering birds, the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust said.

Rare and declining wetland birds, including oystercatcher and avocet, are already present in the area.

A newly created intertidal habitat within the reserve will support a whole host of wintering birds

The Lower Otter Restoration project was led by landowner Clinton Devon Estates and the Environment Agency, which has provided much of the funding.

Dr Sam Bridgewater from Clinton Devon Estates said: "The recently completed restoration project took over a decade to plan, fund and deliver.

"To have the site's conservation value recognised in this way makes it all worthwhile."

The new reserve is the third in the King's Series of National Nature Reserves, which promote natural connections and biodiversity.

