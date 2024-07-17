King's Speech LIVE: Keir Starmer vows 'national renewal' as MPs debate in Commons

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised “national renewal” as he debated among MPs in the House of Commons after the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.

King Charles earlier unveiled the new Labour government’s proposed legislation, setting out Mr Starmer’s plans to tear up planning red tape, reform the economy and restore trust in politics in a sweeping set of changes.

Legislation to overhaul Britain's railways and England's buses was included. While the Government pledged to create a new partnership between business, unions and workers with wide-ranging changes to employment rights.

The emphasis was on improving transport, creating jobs and accelerating the building of houses and infrastructure as Labour seeks to escape Britain's recent cycle of low growth.

The Prime Minister vowed to “fix the foundations of this nation for the long-term” with a programme containing 40 proposed pieces of legislation.

Sir Keir said change will not happen overnight but his plan would “unlock growth and take the brakes off Britain”.

After a divisive election campaign, Sir Keir said “the fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era” and only delivering real change can “begin to restore people’s faith that politics can be a force for good”.

The speech contained a commitment to major planning reform to “turbo boost” the building of 1.5million new homes.

Planning rules will be changed so that communities can only have a say on “how, not if” new homes are built.

10 Youth Demand protesters arrested ahead of the State Opening of Parliament

King confirms more powers for city mayors as new 'Council of the Nations' to be established

Keir Starmer attacks 'snake oil charm of populism' as he outlines bid for growth

SNP calls out two-child benefit cap

17:01 , Miriam Burrell

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said he was “disappointed” that abolishing the two-child benefit cap did not feature in the King’s Speech.

He confirmed his party had mooted an amendment to scrap the cap, and told the Commons: “I was a little bit disappointed today by not necessarily some of the things that were within the King’s Speech, but some of those things that weren’t.”

He added: “This is a policy – an iniquitous, heinous policy – which was introduced by the former Conservative government in 2015.

“Each and every one of us in this chamber knows that it retains children in poverty – hundreds of thousands of children across these isles.

“In Scotland alone, it impacts 27,000 households. It’s estimated that 14,000 children would immediately be taken out of poverty were it to be scrapped, but it was not mentioned in the Government’s programme for Government today.

“Instead, all we have heard is that a taskforce is going to be created – no timeframe for that taskforce, no indication of when that taskforce will conclude, and all the while, those children will remain in poverty.”

Sir Ed Davey: 'Let carers' voices be heard'

16:31 , Miriam Burrell

Sir Ed Davey used his first speech in the Commons since the General Election to urge the Labour Government to reform social care.

The Liberal Democrat leader spoke of his own experience of being a carer during the campaign, and on Wednesday he told MPs: “Caring has been in the shadows for far too long. Let this be the parliament when carers’ voices are heard, when we become the caring nation.

“Because caring is actually people doing extraordinary things every day for the ones that they love, often in the face of difficult circumstances, fiscal challenges, no breaks, mountains of paperwork, countless appointments, endless phone calls, trying to navigate a broken system that is simply not designed to work for carers.

“So we on these benches will do our very best to get a fair deal for carers, whether on issues like carers’ allowance, or the big challenge of fixing social care, so that our loved ones get the support they need when and where they need it.”

Earlier in his speech, in a nod to his election campaign stunts, Sir Ed warned Sir Keir Starmer that “watersports are my thing”.

He said: “I read somewhere that the Prime Minister apparently surfed to power on a wave of Conservative failure. But can I say to him gently, with a pang of envy, watersports are my thing.”

Time to turn the page on 'noisy' politics, Starmer vows

16:05

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons: “This Government has been elected to deliver nothing less than national renewal – to stop the chaos of the past 14 years, turn the page on an era of politics as noisy performance and return it to public service and start the work of rebuilding our country.

“A determined rebuilding, a patient rebuilding, a calm rebuilding, a rejection in this complicated and volatile world of those who can only offer the easy answer – the snake oil charm of populism.

“As the last 14 years has shown, that road is a dead end for this country. It does nothing to fix our foundations and the British people have rejected it as they have throughout our history.”

Sir Keir later said: “We are all responsible for the tone and standards we set.”

PM vows to prioritise 'long term national interest'

15:52 , Miriam Burrell

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to prioritise the “long term national interest” over “Westminster politics”.

He told the Commons: “This is a new era, we are turning politics into service.

“Service is a stronger bond than political self interest. That is what country first means.”

He claimed the last parliament was the first in modern history to leave living standards “in a worse state they found them”.

“A ducking of the hard choices, eyes fixed on Westminster politics rather than long term national interest,” Sir Keir said.

“We close the door on it forever.”

Sir Keir Starmer rips into previous government

15:45 , Miriam Burrell

In a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak and the Tories, Sir Keir Starmer said the last King’s Speech was “when the veil of [Mr Sunak’s] choices slipped, and we all saw his party contempt to let our country’s problems fester...as they focused almost entirely on trying to save their own skins.”

Sir Keir Starmer congratulates England football team

15:37 , Miriam Burrell

Sir Keri Starmer congratulated the England football team in his opening remarks.

“Yes the trophy alluded us again but the team can be proud of another exceptional performance, the whole House will only be too pleased to recognise,” he told the Commons.

“We pay tribute to Gareth Southgate who shouldered the burden of national leadersip with such dignity.”

Sunak condemns abuse of candidates during General Election

15:35

Rishi Sunak earlier condemned abuse aimed at candidates during the General Election, saying: “The intimidation that some candidates received in this election – both physical and digital – was completely unacceptable and is a threat to our electoral process.

“There can be no excuse for threats of physical violence or intimidatory protest outside politicians’ homes.”

In a light hearted speech following the King’s Speech he also made a joke related to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he referenced the popularity of Labour MP Peter Dowd (Bootle).

He noted Mr Dowd is the “most popular constituency MP”, adding: “Enjoying the biggest majority of any member of this place and in a recent election he even won an astonishing 84 per cent of the vote.

“He might be the only person who can persuade Kim Jong Un of the benefits of democracy, although the people’s republic of Bootle doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.”

The Conservative Party leader earlier paid tribute to the King, telling MPs: “It is typical of his dedication to duty that despite the medical challenges he has recently faced he was here today to open Parliament and will travel to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa and Australia this autumn.

“The King is a true model of public service.”

Sunak pleased that Labour will continue plans for 'smoke free generation'

15:31 , Jacob Phillips

Rishi Sunak said he was pleased that Labour will continue with plans for a “smoke free generation”.

“I know there are deeply held views on both sides of this issue... Measures that end access to products are never easy but I do believe that ensuring that our children can be the first generation that doesn’t have to suffer the false choice to quit smoking or not because they will have never started is a truly worthy aim.

“It will make us a healthier, fairer country where people will love longer and better lives.”

Sir Keir revived plans to phase out smoking and impose restrictions on the sale and marketing of vapes to children.

Rishi Sunak congratulates Sir Keir Starmer

15:25 , Jacob Phillips

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has been responding to the King’s Speech in the House of Commons.

In a friendly speech he congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his “decisive victory” and added that “he deserves the good will of all of us in this house as he takes on the most demanding of jobs in the increasingly uncertain world in which we now live.”

He added that Labour must now deliver the change they have promised.

Newham welcomes housing announcements in King's Speech

15:14 , Jacob Phillips

One of London’s most deprived boroughs has welcomed changes proposed in the King’s Speech.

The Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said she was “pleased to see encouraging signals” on the number of affordable homes proposed and protections for renters.She said: “The announcement of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill is one of the Government’s main measures to streamline and speed up planning and associated infrastructure needs, to get more housing built.

She added: “But building new homes alone isn’t the solution for Newham, as the sheer scale of the housing crisis affecting the whole of London means that we can’t build our way out of the crisis – the homes simply won’t be delivered fast enough.

“We know that local government across the UK has spent around £1bn (sic) since 2018 on hotels to meet temporary accommodation statutory obligations.

“That is why I particularly hail the announcement of the Renters’ Rights Bill, which will finally introduce an end to “no fault” evictions- a measure which has been long promised but never previously delivered.

“This will have an immediate and dramatic effect on the number of hard working families who are made homeless – as it is this alongside the rising cost of living, which has contributed to a 16 per cent increase in homelessness in Newham in just the last year.”

Common's Speaker puts security at the top of his agenda

14:57 , Jacob Phillips

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he hopes never to receive another phone call relating to the murder of an MP, as he insisted security is top of his agenda.

Making the traditional statement at the start of a new parliamentary session about the duties and responsibilities of MPs, Sir Lindsay highlighted the murders of two serving MPs – Labour’s Jo Cox and Conservative Sir David Amess – in their constituencies in recent years.

Sir Lindsay told the Commons: “Whatever I can do to support you, I will. Make sure you follow all the security measures. I never, ever want to receive another phone call like I’ve done previously.”

He said MPs should use language that reflects that they are treated as honourable members in the Commons, adding: “If we fail to treat each other with respect in debate this diminishes our worth and also risks raising the temperature of discussions outside this place, particularly on social media – which already too often descends into online abuse against honourable members.”

Campaigners welcome Hillsborough Law which can ‘save and change lives’

14:35

Victims of the infected blood scandal have welcomed plans in the King’s Speech to introduce a “legal duty of candour” for public servants in an effort to tackle the “defensive culture” highlighted in the Hillsborough and Infected Blood inquiries.

Campaigners say the Hillsborough Law can save and change lives.

Debbie Caine, campaign director of Hillsborough Law Now said: “Only those who have endured a long and arduous battle with the state for truth and accountability will realise the significance of this announcement.

“But make no mistake, this announcement has the potential to save and change lives for the many, not the few.”

Campaigners have been calling for new legislation to prevent the experiences of families of the 97 Liverpool fans who were killed in the 1989 disaster happening again, and to help victims of other scandals to get justice.

Des Collins, solicitor to 1500 victims of the infected blood scandal, said: “Once enacted this should prevent future victims of injustice from years of fighting the state to uncover what happened and why, a courtesy sadly not afforded to the thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal or others affected by the failures of public bodies.

“The truth matters if trust and respect in our public services is to be restored.”

'Unleashing London’s full potential' essential for Labour

14:25 , Jacob Phillips

Unleashing London’s full potential as an economic engine for the whole UK will be essential for Labour, a key lobby group in the capital has said.

Reacting to the King’s Speech John Dickie, Chief Executive at BusinessLDN, said the Government was right to put accelerating growth at the heart of its agenda.

He added: “Now the Government has committed to greater devolution, the Mayor of London – and other metro mayors across the country – should be given additional powers and funding as they are best placed to meet the needs of their local areas.

“As part of this, Transport for London should be granted a multi-year funding deal to bring the capital in line with other regions.”

Nationalising train services is ‘not a practical solution’

14:05 , Jacob Phillips

A Bill to bring train operation into public ownership has been described by private rail companies as a “political not a practical solution”.

Rail Partners, which represents private sector train operators, said legislation announced in the King’s Speech will “increase costs”.

The Railways Bill will ensure that appointing a public sector train operator as existing contracts expire will be the default position rather than a last resort.

The Government said this will avoid the need to pay compensation to current operators and will save taxpayers millions of pounds each year that are paid out in fees to private train companies.

Ninja swords set to be banned in crackdown on knife crime

14:01 , Jacob Phillips

Ninja swords are set to be banned in a crackdown on knife crime, it was announced on Wednesday.

The weapons were left out of laws prohibiting the sale of machetes and zombie knives under the previous government.

In proposed legislation outlined in the King's Speech, "strict new sanctions" could be placed on senior executives of online retailers who allow the sale of the deadly blades.

Legislation announced to ban no-fault evictions

13:57

Legislation to ban no-fault evictions has been announced by King Charles in Parliament.

“Legislation will be introduced to give greater rights and protections to people renting their homes, including ending no-fault evictions and reforming grounds for possession,” Charles said in his speech, which is written by the government.

Currently, section 21 allows landlords to serve a no-fault eviction, where tenants can be told to vacate a property for any reason with two months notice. No-fault evictions surged 52 per cent in just a year, leaving thousands of Londoners homeless or at risk of homelessness.Read the full story here.

Dozens of arrests made at Youth Demand protest

13:50 , Jacob Phillips

Protest group Youth Demand has said that dozens of people have been arrested at a “peaceful demo”.

The protesters wrote on X: “Dozens arrested for peaceful demo... Opposing a genocide, and thinking about it, is a crime according to the Met. “But we aren't going anywhere.”

Earlier on Wednesday the Metropolitan Police had said that 10 protesters from Youth Demand had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

King's Speech longest for more than 20 years

13:44 , Jacob Phillips

The King’s Speech is the longest since 2023 and included 1,421 words.

It was also the most legislation-heavy speech for nearly two decades, with its 40 Bills being the highest number to be announced at a State Opening since 2005.

The text of this year’s speech took 12 minutes and 44 seconds for the King to read out loud, more than a minute longer than last year’s speech, which took him 11 minutes and 29 seconds to deliver.The 40 Bills in this year’s speech – 36 full Bills and four draft Bills – is the highest number to be outlined at a State Opening since 2005, when 50 were announced (44 full Bills and six drafts).

SNP claim 'no plan to eradicate child poverty'

12:41

The SNP criticised the King’s Speech as a “missed opportunity” that failed to deliver measures such as scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Keir Starmer has failed his first test in government. This timid legislative programme is a missed opportunity that failed to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised.

“People in Scotland voted for clear and substantial change at Westminster, and the Labour Government was handed a huge mandate to deliver it, so it’s bitterly disappointing that they have thrown that opportunity away.

“While some of the small measures announced are welcome, they fail to deal with the major challenges facing the UK. There was no plan to eradicate child poverty, no plan to tackle the cost of living and no plan to end Tory austerity and boost NHS funding.

“And with no plan to reverse the damage of Brexit or properly invest in green energy – Starmer is restricting the potential for strong growth in the economy, wages and living standards.

“For Scotland, there was no plan to deliver the maximum devolution that Labour promised during the independence referendum and, despite promising to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century, they are only planning to tinker around the edges.

“The SNP will work with the Labour Government, wherever possible, to deliver the best outcomes for Scotland – but where that change isn’t forthcoming we will hold them to account.”

Lib Dems respond to speech

12:38 , Matt Watts

The Liberal Democrats vowed to “make the voice of carers heard” as the party responded to the King’s Speech.

Leader Sir Ed Davey said: “After years of crisis and chaos under the Conservative Party, it is clear our country faces enormous challenges. The Liberal Democrats will carefully scrutinise the Government’s plans, striving hard to stand up for our constituents.

“We will continue campaigning to fix the NHS, boosting GP numbers, tackling delays to cancer treatment and improving access to dentists and pharmacists.

“We will make sure the voice of carers is heard, from increasing the Carer’s Allowance to the big challenge of fixing social care – so that our loved ones can get the support they need.”

King and Queen return to Buckingham Palace

12:25

The King and the Queen have made their way back to Buckingham Palace after travelling through Whitehall and up the Mall in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

Protesters could be heard chanting “Not my King” to His Majesty as he left Parliament.

Activists from Republic held up yellow banners and placards outside the Treasury as Charles passed in a carriage through Whitehall.

Meanwhile Members of the public could be heard clapping and cheering the King on the other side of the road as he came through in a carriage with the Queen, who is celebrating her 77th birthday.

King Charles, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and Queen Camilla, wearing the Diamond Diadem, during the State Opening of Parliament (Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla depart by carriage (Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla wearing the Diamond Diadem depart the Houses of Parliament (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak appear in good spirits

12:14

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his opposite number Rishi Sunak appeared in good spirits as they walked to the House of Lords.

The pair were seen smiling and laughing as they walked side by side during the ceremony.

Sir Keir said the Government would "fix the foundations of this nation" but "rebuilding our country will not happen overnight" as he set out his plans in the King's Speech.

What were the key moments in the King's Speech?

12:05

The King has now laid out the new Labour government’s proposed laws at the State Opening of Parliament.

In just under 13 minutes the King announced the new government’s plans for a wide range of issues starting with a “fiscal lock” which will ensure the economic watchdog, the Office of Budget Responsibility, assesses any major tax or spending changes by the Government.

Plans were laid out for an English Devolution Bill which will transfer more power away from Westminster, giving local leaders greater powers over planning and local transport and local communities new right-to-buy powers for empty shops and pubs.The King also announced plans to bring the railways back into public ownership, remove the right of the almost 100 remaining hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords, and reintroduce Rishi Sunak’s proposed smoking ban, gradually lifting the age at which people can buy cigarettes, and it will impose limits on selling and marketing vapes.

Read more about the key points of the King’s Speech here.

King says Labour committed to a two-state solution

11:51 , Jacob Phillips

In a section on foreign policy, the King reiterated the Government’s support for Ukraine and Nato.

And he said: “My Government will seek to reset the relationship with European partners and work to improve the United Kingdom’s trade and investment relationship with the European Union.

“My Ministers will seek a new security pact to strengthen co-operation on the mutual threats faced by the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

On the Middle East, he said the Government was committed to a two-state solution “with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state”.

(Henry Nicholls/PA Wire)

Government will go ahead with plans to replace Northern Ireland Troubles Act

11:50 , Jacob Phillips

The King confirmed the Government will go ahead with plans to “begin the process of repealing and replacing” the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act passed last year under the Conservatives.

The Government will also seek to remove the remaining hereditary peers from the House of Lords, while in the Commons the King said a modernisation committee would be tasked with “driving up standards” and improving working practices.

Labour to establish 'new Council of the Nations'

11:48 , Jacob Phillips

The King added that Labour will create a new “Council of the Nations” for more opportunities across the country.

The King said: “My Government will strengthen its works with the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland so that the best outcomes possible are delivered for citizens across the United Kingdom.

“My ministers will establish a new Council of the Nations and Regions to renew opportunities for the Prime Minister, heads of devolved governments and mayors of combined authorities to collaborate with each other.”

King confirms plans to put VAT on private school fees

11:45 , Jacob Phillips

The King also confirmed plans set out by Labour to put VAT on private school fees.

That would “enable the funding of 6,500 new teachers”, the King told the House of Lords.

He set out plans to give renters greater protection, including ending no-fault evictions.

And he also confirmed plans to introduce a football regulator and gradually phase out smoking, which were originally introduced under the Conservatives.

Government will 'seek to strengthen the border and make streets safer'

11:44 , Jacob Phillips

The King said the Government will “seek to strengthen the border and make streets safer”.

“A Bill will be introduced to modernise the asylum and immigration system, establishing a new Border Security Command and delivering enhanced counter terror powers to tackle organised immigration crime,” he said.

Measures would also give police greater powers to deal with antisocial behaviour.

Government will 'ban exploitative practices'

11:44 , Jacob Phillips

The King said the Government would “ban exploitative practices” as part of a new package of workers’ rights.

Local leaders will be given powers to take control of buses while train companies will be brought into public ownership.

The King also set out plans for a “clean energy transition” including the establishment of Great British Energy.

He also announced measures to increase the powers of the water regulator.

Government will be 'based on security, fairness and opportunity for all'

11:37

The King’s Speech began with Charles saying the Government’s programme will be “based upon the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all”.

He added that “securing economic growth will be a fundamental mission”.

The King said: “My Government will seek a new partnership with both business and working people and help the country move on from the recent cost-of-living challenges by prioritising wealth creation for all communities.”

The Government will set up an industrial strategy council and will seek to achieve “rising living standards in all nations and regions in the United Kingdom”.

The King added: “My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing.

“They will also pursue sustainable growth by encouraging investment in industry, skills and new technologies.”

King Charles arrives at the House of Lords

11:35

The King has entered the House of Lords chamber, along with the Queen, to deliver a speech setting out Labour’s plans for this Parliament.

The royals sat down on two side-by-side thrones in front of a sea of red-robed peers, foreign dignitaries and wigged members of the judiciary.

The room was silent as Black Rod goes to summon the Commons Speaker and the MPs to the Lords chamber.

Shortly afterwards Black Rod, arrived at the House of Commons and the door was slammed in her face, a key part of the traditional ceremony.

Common’s Speaker Lindsay Hoyle the led MPs towards the House of Lords.

Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak could be seen smiling and chatting to each other as they made their way.

King booed by protesters on route to Westmister

11:31

The King has been booed by antimonarchy protesters as he left Buckingham Palace to deliver the King’s Speech.

Protesters gathered with yellow placards saying “Not my King” and “End it” as the Diamond Jubilee State Coach passed by.

Protest group Republic said: “It’s time to end royal influence over our House of Commons.”

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨 Hundreds of republicans have just told Charles that he’s not their King at the #StateOpening of Parliament!



It’s time to end royal influence over our House of Commons. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/Yhyrzb7Kus — Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 17, 2024

Youth Demand claims protesters arrested while 'having a coffee'

11:18

Away from the Palace of Westminster protest group Youth Demand has said that 10 of its members were arrested while “having a coffee.”

The group has shared video footage of police officers making the arrests before protesters are carried by police into a van, with one shouting “Free Palestine”.

🚨 BREAKING: 10 ARRESTED FOR CONSPIRACY TO CAUSE PUBLIC NUISANCE



Whilst having a coffee, 10 people were arrested this morning. Shouldn't @metpoliceuk be arresting those who are allowing UK arms to be used to murder kids instead?



Help us take action -> https://t.co/Fyk6gk4vSR pic.twitter.com/yu9l168C6r — Youth Demand (@youth_demand) July 17, 2024

The King and Queen arrive at Westminster

11:14 , Jacob Phillips

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived at Westminster and stepped out of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

Meanwhile the Union Jack was lowered over the Palace of Westminster and the Royal Standard is now flying to signal Charles’ presence.

They were followed upstairs by Black Rod as they made their way towards the House of Lords.

What are the King and Queen wearing?

11:08

The King is wearing his Admiral of the Fleet Royal Naval Number 1 Dress with cap and sword.

In the Robing Robe at the House of Lords, Charles will put on the Imperial State Crown and his crimson Robe of State, which was made for his grandfather George VI’s coronation in 1937.

The Queen’s famous George IV State Diadem was worn countless times by the late Queen during her reign and was probably the most well recognised of all her pieces of jewellery.

It is composed of four diamond pave-set crosses pattee alternating with four bouquets of rose, shamrock and thistle.

Set with 1,333 brilliant-cut diamonds, it was made for George IV’s extravagant coronation in 1821 and Elizabeth II usually wore it for her journey to and from the State Opening.

Camilla will be dressed in her crimson Robe of State, which was made for Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, in the Robing Room.

King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace

11:01 , Jacob Phillips

King Charles has left Buckingham Palace with Queen Camilla on his way to Parliament for the State Opening of Parliament.

The pair rode in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and were accompanied by a Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry as they travelled in the carriage procession to the House of Lords.

Camilla is wearing an off white silk crepe embroidered dress by Fiona Clare, George IV State Diadem, a diamond collet necklace, diamond Van Cleef and Arpels earrings and a diamond bracelet.

The black and gilded Diamond Jubilee State Coach is the newest in the Royal Mews.

It has shock absorbers to stop it from swaying, and heating, internal lights and power windows.

It was used by the King and Queen on their journey to their coronation in 2023.

Around 100 Republic protesters gathered

10:59 , Jacob Phillips

Around 100 protesters from anti-monarchy group Republic have gathered in Westminster ahead of the King’s Speech.

Republic CEO Graham Smith told the Standard that protesters “need to keep on making the point that the monarchy is not support by everybody”.

Mr Smith added that there are now more Republicans in parliament than ever before and that a number of MPs are expected to join them throughout the day.

Imperial State Crown and Sword of State leave Buckingham Palace

10:47 , Jacob Phillips

The Crown Regalia - the Imperial State Crown, the Cap of Maintenance and the Sword of State - has left Buckingham Palace on their way to the House of Lords.

The ancient symbols of royal authority are being ferried in a carriage, Queen Alexandra's State Coach, drawn by four Bay Horses.

The Imperial State Crown - the famous symbol of the monarchy - is a working crown and worn by the monarch at State Openings of Parliament.

It contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, five rubies and more than 270 pearls and weighs more than a kilogram.

Among its jewels is the Black Prince's Ruby - one of the late Queen's favourite gems - as well as the Cullinan II diamond and a large oval sapphire known as the Stuart Sapphire.

Charles also wore the priceless crown on his return journey to the palace after his coronation, but he was crowned in the 17th century golden St Edward's Crown.

At least 10 Youth Demand protesters arrested

10:36 , Jacob Phillips

The Metropolitan Police has said it has arrested more than 10 Youth Demand protesters ahead of the State Opening of Parliament.

The force said there is a significant policing presence in central London and that last week the protest group said they planned to disrupt the event.

Officers arrested 10 protesters at around 9.30am in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.A further 20 to 25 protesters later gathered in Victoria Embankment Gardens and further arrests are being made.

There’s a significant policing presence in central London ahead of the State Opening of Parliament.



Last week, Youth Demand said they planned to disrupt the event.



An hour ago, officers arrested 10 of them in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.



A… pic.twitter.com/tHowsvNZni — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 17, 2024

Labour to promise to 'turbocharge' house building in King's Speech

10:18 , Jacob Phillips

Improving living standards for working people will be the central focus of new laws set to be unveiled by the King, Downing Street has said.The King’s Speech is set to unveil new laws to deliver Labour’s manifesto commitments to provide better transport, more jobs and “turbocharge” building of houses and infrastructure.

Key commitments expected include laws to renationalise the railway, streamline the planning process, and introduce mandatory housing targets.

The speech could include the reintroduction of Rishi Sunak’s proposed ban on anyone born after 2009 buying tobacco.

Sir Keir Starmer will set out his first legislative programme as Prime Minister in Wednesday’s King’s Speech (PA Wire)

Guards search Parliament for explosives

10:01 , Jacob Phillips

The royal bodyguards - the Yeomen of the Guard - have begun their ceremonial search for explosives in the cellars of the Palace of Westminster.This is done to commemorate the failed “gunpowder plot” of 1605 when English Catholics conspired to blow up the Houses of Parliament and the protestant King at the time James I.

What will be in the King's Speech?

09:53

The King will lay out the government’s plans for the year.

Although the address is delivered by the monarch, it is written by the government and will reveal the policies and proposed new laws for the coming parliamentary session.

Ahead of the election, Labour promised a “new deal for working people” in an employment rights bill within its first 100 days in government.

The King’s address is also expected to include legislation on railways, establishing Great British Energy, plans to build more homes and the foundations of NHS reform.

Labour could also resurrect policies that were ditched by the previous Conservative government, such as the ban on no-fault evictions.

The speech is then debated in the House of Commons for several days before being voted on by MPs. Passing the King’s Speech is the first test of support in any government.

But this is unlikely to be an issue for new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer who won a majority of 174 MPs at the general election.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosting his first Cabinet meeting (PA Wire)

Protests expected from anti-monarchy group Republic

09:39

Protesters from the anti-monarchy group Republic have vowed to “send a clear signal that we’re not going away and that this new parliament represents a new opportunity for the movement”.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “Our parliament is opened by a king wearing a crown while sitting in the Lords.

“It is just weird we continue with this pantomime that celebrates the worst, least democratic aspects of our political system.

"Republic continues to enjoy unprecedented growth and our protests show no sign of stopping or slowing down.

"This is about more than the monarch, it's about the place of the Crown in parliament and the ramshackle state of our constitution."

What pomp and tradition can we expect?

09:30 , Jacob Phillips

Cavalry, the guard of honour, the state coach and of course a very big crown - the King’s Speech is full of pomp and pageantry.The King and Queen will travel in a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords.

More than 1,100 members of the armed forces and almost 200 horses will be on show amid great military splendour, with the Grenadier Guards, Irish Guards and Coldstream Guards, joined by RAF and Royal Navy personnel, lining the route.

Many of those on parade have been busy delivering essential combat training to Ukrainian forces in the UK, as well as taking part in numerous overseas operational exercises and deployments, the Army said.

The Crown Regalia – the Imperial State Crown, the Cap of Maintenance and Sword of State – and the King will be escorted on their way by troopers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The King will open Parliament and deliver his speech from the throne in the Lords’ Chamber, with his words written by the newly elected Government – the first Labour one of his reign – setting out their agenda for Parliament’s new session.

But the crown jewel of the ceremony for many will be the Imperial State Crown which contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, five rubies and more than 270 pearls - meaning it weighs more than a kilogramme.

King to deliver second King's Speech of his reign

09:16 , Jacob Phillips

The King is to deliver the second King’s Speech of his reign at the State Opening of Parliament.

Charles, fresh from a busy two-day official visit to the Channel Islands, will wear his Imperial State Crown and don royal robes for the ancient occasion full of pomp and ceremony.

The 75-year-old’s appearance comes despite his treatment for cancer during a challenging year when his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales was also diagnosed with the disease.

It is the monarch’s duty as head of state to formally open each new session of Parliament amid tradition and customs dating back centuries.

King's Speech falls on the Queen's birthday

09:04 , Jacob Phillips

Queen Camilla will have a particularly regal 77th birthday as the anniversary falls on the same day as the King’s Speech.

Camilla, who is nursing a sprained ankle, will join the King in a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords.The Army said the coincidence of the Queen’s birthday falling on the same day “added to the pomp and sense of occasion”, with the staging of two back to back 41-gun salutes by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park to signal the start of the State Opening and then Camilla’s anniversary.

Parliament gears up for a day of pomp and pageantry

08:56 , Jacob Phillips

The King’s Speech has been described as the “hottest ticket in town” as pomp and pageantry will take over Parliament.

Common’s speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has described how being part of the ceremony is a “pinch yourself” moment and tickets for the event are like “gold dust”.

Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment will escort the King, usually travelling in the Irish State Coach, to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday morning before he dons the Imperial State Crown and ceremonial robes.

The King will then make his way to the House of Lords chamber and will be seated on the throne at approximately 11.30am.

Once MPs have been summoned to attend the Lords, the King will deliver the speech which outlines the new Labour Government’s legislative priorities for the parliamentary session.

Labour 'to take the breaks off Britain'

08:46 , Jacob Phillips

Labour will “take the brakes off Britain” when it unveils its first King’s Speech on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The new Government is set to present a “packed” legislative agenda focused on improving living standards by driving economic growth, the first of the Prime Minister’s five “missions for national renewal”.

The address – the first Speech from the Throne under a Labour government for 14 years – is expected to contain more than 35 Bills and draft Bills with an emphasis on improving transport, creating jobs and accelerating the building of houses and infrastructure as Labour seeks to escape Britain’s recent cycle of low growth.Read more about what to expect from the King’s Speech here.