What is the King's Speech and when is the State Opening of Parliament?

Charles delivers the King’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament (PA Wire)

The State Opening of Parliament and the King’s Speech marks the formal start of the parliamentary calendar.

It is when the monarch will lay out the new government's policy priorities for the year.

When is the King’s Speech 2024?

The State Opening of Parliament ceremonies begin at 9.30am on July 17, with the King’s Speech taking place in the House of Lords at 11.30am.

A huge security operation is put in place, with hundreds of police officers and snipers on Whitehall buildings, to protect the Monarch.

What happens on the day?

At 9.30am the royal bodyguards - the Yeomen of the Guard - begin their ceremonial search for explosives in the cellars of the Palace of Westminster.

This is done to commemorate the failed ‘gunpowder plot' of 1605 when English Catholics conspired to blow up the Houses of Parliament and the protestant King at the time James I.

A procession where the King will travel in his gold carriage will make its way from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament. King Charles will arrive at the Sovereign's Entrance and proceed to the Robing Room in the House of Lords.

Charles III will don the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State and lead the Royal Procession through the Royal Gallery to the chamber of the House of Lords. He will then take his seat on the throne, known as the Bar of the House.

A House of Lords official, known as Black Rod, is sent to summon MPs from the Commons. The doors to the Commons chamber are shut to symbolise the elected chamber’s independence from the monarchy.

Black Rod strikes the door three times and the MPs will follow them and the Commons Speaker, currently Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to the Lords chamber and stand at the opposite end to the throne to listen to the speech.

One MP is volunteered to be held “hostage” in Buckingham Palace during the event to ensure the Sovereign’s safe return.

Traditionally this is the Vice-Chamberlain of the Household - a Government Whip role which was given to Chester Labour MP Samantha Dixon on July 10. After the ceremony and King’s Speech, the House of Commons will be suspended until 2.30pm.

The whole State Opening of Parliament will be broadcast live on Parliament TV and YouTube.

State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (PA Archive)

Will there be protests?

Protesters are expected to gather outside Parliament on July 17. This year anti-monarchy and pro-Palestinian demonstrations are confirmed to be taking place.

Counter-protesters against the republican demonstration are also expected.

What will be in the speech?

The King will lay out the government’s plans for the year.

Although the address is delivered by the monarch, it is written by the government and will reveal the policies and proposed new laws for the coming parliamentary session.

Ahead of the election, Labour promised a “new deal for working people” in an employment rights bill within its first 100 days in government.

The King’s address is also expected to include legislation on railways, establishing Great British Energy, plans to build more homes and the foundations of NHS reform.

Labour could also resurrect policies that were ditched by the previous Conservative government, such as the ban on no-fault evictions.

The speech is then debated in the House of Commons for several days before being voted on by MPs. Passing the King’s Speech is the first test of support in any government.

But this is unlikely to be an issue for new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer who won a majority of 174 MPs at the general election.