Kingston to build nearly 900 houses in 3 years with federal funding

The City of Kingston and Government of Canada announced an agreement to fast track the building of close to 900 homes.

Kingston will receive $27.6 million from the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) over the span of three years, and will aim to build the homes in that time frame.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, said the HAF will help tackle the housing affordability crisis.

"Today’s announcement will help fast track nearly 900 homes in the next three years and more than 4,800 over the next decade," Fraser said.

"By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford."

On Thursday, Mayor Bryan Paterson said the funding will allow the city to expand the initiatives it already has underway to rapidly build homes in Kingston.

"This funding will allow the City to scale up many of our housing initiatives, helping to meet the critical need for more housing in our community," Paterson said

"I’m grateful for this partnership with the federal government that will enable more affordable housing and infrastructure investments that will help get new housing built faster here in Kingston."

The funding will help accelerate builds under Kingston’s Action Plan, which allows for a more diverse range of housing to be build in the city and encourage initiatives like tiny homes.

The federal government's HAF was launched in March 2023 and will invest $4 billion throughout the country to fast track building of 100,000 homes through innovative proposals, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 450,000 permitted new homes.

Kingston estimates that these 900 homes will help spur the building of more than 4,800 new homes throughout the next decade.

Through the fund, the federal government is looking to support municipalities that are committed to zoning amendments and rule changes to allow for higher density builds.

Kingston will add the funding to the $7.5 million budgeted for in the recently approved 2024 budget.

Owen Fullerton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News