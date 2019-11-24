Kipchoge and Muhammad named World Athletics athletes of the year

SHOWS: MONACO (NOVEMBER 23, 2019)(WORLD ATHLETICS VNR - ACCESS ALL)

1. WORLD ATHLETICS AWARDS CEREMONY - ELIUD KIPCHOGE BEING ANNOUNCED AS MEN'S ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

2. KIPCHOGE COULD NOT BE AT CEREMONY BUT JOINS ON A VIDEO FEED FROM KENYA

3. (SOUNDBITE)(English) ANNOUNCER SAYING TO ELIUD KIPCHOGE:

"It's great to see you. They said it could not be done but you proved them wrong, the first man to break two hours for the marathon, it must feel incredibly special."

ELIUD KIPCHOGE SAYING:

"It was really special, the day was really good. I am happy to be the first human being to run under two hours and I hope I inspired a lot of generation."

4. DALILAH MUHAMMAD BEING ANNOUNCED AS WOMEN'S ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

5. MUHAMMAD WALKING ONSTAGE AND ACCEPTING AWARD

6. (SOUNDBITE)(English) DALILAH MUHAMMAD SAYING:

"No, I couldn't have, it's been an amazing year. I'm so thankful to be here, I'm so thankful for my coaches, all my supporters, my family. It's been a tough year and it just came home excellently."

STORY: Kenya's marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named World Athletics athletes of the year on Saturday (November 23).

Their titles were announced at the annual awards ceremony of the sport's governing body in Monaco.

Kipchoge retained the award thanks to his barrier-busting marathon in Vienna in October.

The Kenyan Olympic champion clocked one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds over the 42.2km distance, though the record is unofficial because he used rotating pacemakers.

"I'm happy to be the first human being to run under two hours," said Kipchoge over a video feed from Kenya.

Muhammad, meanwhile, broke her own world mark of 52.16 seconds in winning her speciality at the world championships in Doha in October.

"It's been an amazing year," said the 29-year-old. "It's been a tough year and it's just come home excellently. I never imagined coming home with this."

Muhammad is aiming to defend her Olympic 400m hurdles title next year in Tokyo.

(Production: David Grip)