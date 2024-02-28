Kipling council discusses plan to host Canadian BBQ Society

A delegation appeared before Kipling Town Council, sharing plans of an exciting summer competition in the works.

Mathew Bonville is bringing the first ever Canadian BBQ Society event to Kipling with the Smokey Skies BBQ Competition running June 22-24.

“We want to have a backyard barbecue competition sponsored by the Canadian BBQ Society,” Bonville told Council. “What it entails is bringing in people that want to compete, we organize our own judges, we organize pretty much everything that’s on the go there.”

The event will be free of charge for competitors, but a five-dollar admission for members of the public is being considered.

“The competitors will come in, then the hosts - which is myself and a gentleman named Grant Stinson - we go around, we check everyone’s meat around 8, 9 a.m. to make sure they’re within their specs, and that the food is safe,” Bonville explained. “From that point, the competitors are then left to do whatever they need to do to turn in the next day at a specific time. So there’s four meats that have to be turned in within two hours, and then a 10 minute windows to bring them in.”

The Canadian BBQ Society is a non-profit comprised of professional competitors, organizers and judges with a mission to “enrich the barbecue culture in Canada by promoting, teaching and celebrating the friendly spirit of barbecue in all provinces and territories.”

“These backyard ones are meant to be for the backyard enthusiasts. The local guy, the guy that deal brags through his buddy that is much better than everyone else’s. That’s what this is geared towards,” Bonville told Council. “We’re not out to make money. This isn’t one of those events. This isn’t going to charity. This isn’t going to anyone. All money raised for it actually goes back into the competition for prizes.”

Aside from the competition activities, Bonville is not planning any other social function. For one thing, those competing will be too focused on the task at hand.

“Everyone is so focused that night to get their food made in time for the next day that there’s really nothing that happens at these things,” he explained. “The last one I went to was in Lumsden, there was 27 teams, there was 100 people competing and I think everybody was in bed by 8 p.m.”

Councillor Don Johnson was curious on the anticipated number of teams coming to the inaugural Kipling event.

“Some get five, some get 20. I’ve had three teams already come to me from Kipling that want to come in,” answered Bonville, adding that he personally attends three events every year.

After Bonville left Council Chambers, a brief discussion took place with Councillors Tyler Vargo and James Gallagher motioning to support the event.

In conversation with the World-Spectator, Bonville - who operates Phantom Smoke & BBQ - shared that backyard barbecue enthusiasts are a close-knit bunch.

“This is our second year and we’ve got a lot of guidance on the way,” he said, pointing to friends like Rob Reinhardt of Prairie Smoke & Spice, Mike Arnold of Smokin’ Outlaws, and Shane Folk from Hillside Smoke ’N Que. “I bought a Traeger a long, long time ago, probably three or four years ago. My wife told me that I’d never use it, so I had to use it! Then I grew into bigger smokers and I grew into trying different things.”

The goal of the event is equal parts education and competition, aimed at the amateur grill bosses.

“We’re gonna follow the Canadian BBQ Society standard, so what that means for a backyard competition is if you’ve won a Grand Championship or if you’ve competed in five Kansas City Barbecue masterclass competitions, you can’t compete in this one,” Bonville said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t come out and help or show someone how to trim something or whatever, but you’re not allowed to compete.”

He’s had folks from Lloydminster, Winnipeg and even North Dakota reach out for more information, but does not anticipate swarms of people descending upon Kipling the week after Father’s Day.

“If we had five teams, I’d still be happy,” Bonville said. “It’s still practice. It’s still fun. You still learn something.”

Competitors will show off their prowess through cooking four meats - chicken, pork ribs, a pork butt, and a brisket. From these items, six equal pieces are prepared for critique by the judges.

“You get judged by the visual appearance, the tenderness and the taste,” said Bonville. “We’re gonna have three different types of smokers there, at least from what I’m bringing, and then we can show them how to run them.”

“Before the competition, the only thing you’re allowed to do is trim, that’s it,” he continued. “You can’t spice, you can’t marinate, you can’t inject, you can’t brine, you can’t do anything. You’re allowed to trim it because trimming does take people some time. When they show up, we test the temperatures, we make sure it all looks good, that it’s still packaged properly. Then they can pretty much do whatever they want after the meat check is done. A lot of guys will jump right into injecting. Injecting is like brining, but it goes straight in.”

Bonville plans to seek out sponsorships from local businesses, but admits “we can’t offer much back to people that donate the big prizes, but we can allow them to be a judge. To some people, that’s enough.”

Hit and run with a flagpole

After a recent collision with the flag pole near the Kipling Community Centre, Council decided to replace the pole. The driver - who was caught on video - seemingly lost control of their vehicle, being received by the flag pole.

“You can see he was just driving too fast for the road conditions,” Kipling CAO Gail Dakue explained to Council.

The driver’s parents reached out to the Town, curious if they were considering pressing charges or would be inclined to restitution for the damage. A new flag pole with a pulley system could run upwards of $2,500, with Council members agreeing that those responsible covering half the cost would be fair.

Mayor Pat Jackson also suggested perhaps a new location for the flag would be prudent . In a subsequent brainstorming session, she also wondered if perhaps a second pole could be added that would feature the provincial flag along with the Canada flag being replaced.

“If we’re talking flags, I’d like to throw a thought out there: why don’t we maybe do a little volume buy, get a second one and have a Saskatchewan flag?” she asked. “We could have one on each side of the the front, the grassed area.”

Ultimately, the pair of poles will be sent to upcoming budget discussions.

Damage deposit set for rink rental

Council decided to add a damage deposit for rentals at the arena as suggested by Town staff. The deposit will be set at $250 in the form of a cheque left by parties interested in using the facility.

“It’s a bigger facility, there’s a lot of place that something could go awry, that things could be damaged,” said Mayor Jackson. “I don’t think it would be a bad thing necessarily to have a damage deposit the same as the rental. If it’s all in good shape, they get the money back. “

Waterworks compliance inspection

From the town Foreman’s report, Council learned of a suggested improvement rising out of the regular Waterworks Compliance Inspection.

An adjustable chemical feeder is suggested, which carries a price tag ranging between $8,000 and $10,000.

The decision was made to move the item into the upcoming budget.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator