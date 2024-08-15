Kiribati president retains seat in first stage of national election

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 78th UNGA General Debate at UN HQ in New York

(Reuters) - Kiribati's pro-China President Taneti Maamau and opposition leader Tessie Lambourne won their seats in a national election held in the remote Pacific Island nation, unofficial results showed on Thursday.

Voters cast ballots on Wednesday for 44 parliamentary seats, and unofficial results a day later showed more than a dozen seats will likely require a second round of voting on Monday, under an election system that requires a clear winner.

Kiribati's parliament is scheduled to sit on Sept. 13 for newly declared lawmakers to select a shortlist of candidates for president, who will be decided in a direct vote by the population later in the year.

A nation of 115,000 residents, Kiribati is considered strategic despite being small, because it is relatively close to Hawaii and controls more than 3.5 million sq km (1.4 million sq miles) of Pacific Ocean.

Under Maamau's presidency, Kiribati has drawn closer to China after switching ties from Taiwan in 2019.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Alison Williams)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump's North Carolina speech went predictably off the rails. Can he even spell 'economy'?

    Donald Trump's speech in North Carolina on the economy became, predictably, a dumb speech on a bunch of stuff that had nothing to do with the economy.

  • Trump Backtracks When Reporter Confronts Him About Harris Rally AI Lie

    After Trump was told video evidence contradicted his story, he said, "I can’t say what was there, who was there. I can only tell you about ours."

  • Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump

    The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.

  • Trump Hints He’ll Flee to Venezuela If He Loses the Election: ‘Far Safer’

    Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s

  • ‘Resentful’ Joe Biden Set to Snub Barack Obama and Kamala Harris Speeches at DNC

    While the Democratic Party leadership is putting on a united public front, Joe Biden’s simmering resentment over the quiet coup that ended his re-election dreams may be bubbling to the surface.It wasn’t long ago that Biden was looking forward to the primetime closing spot at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, making his case for leading the United States for another four years.Now he’s been demoted to a curtain-raiser speech on the opening night when he is likely to make a call for u

  • Trump Says Kamala as ‘Beautiful’ as Melania on TIME Cover

    Flattery was not a strategy Kamala Harris’ team might have expected from Donald Trump when the vice president took the Democratic mantle from Joe Biden.Trump has never shied away from getting personal in his attacks on his political opponents. He called Hillary Clinton the “devil” with “hate in her heart” during the 2016 campaign, he insulted “sleepy” Joe Biden as “stupid” and a “low-IQ individual” and compared Nancy Pelosi to a “dog” and a “bed bug.”His initial attempts to label Harris as “craz

  • ‘Quit Whining’: Nikki Haley Tells Trump To End Attacks On Crowd Sizes And Harris’ Race

    “What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”

  • Maggie Haberman Says 2 Things Are Rattling Trump Most Right Now

    Trump has been floundering since a Black woman took over as his opponent.

  • Ex-Aide Says Trump Won't 'Be Happy' With Reported New Campaign Strategy

    Stephanie Grisham predicted that Donald Trump would adhere to the plan "maybe for a week."

  • Harris in ‘striking distance’ of Trump in Florida, pollster says

    Vice President Harris is nipping at former President Trump’s heels in his home state of Florida, a pollster from Suffolk University says after a new Sunshine State survey. The USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll found Harris just 5 points behind Trump among likely Florida voters, 42 percent to 47 percent, just outside the poll’s margin of…

  • 'Not Funny!' Liz Truss Storms Off Stage As Lettuce Stunt Crashes Her 'Pro-Trump' Event

    The ex-PM could not leaf fast enough.

  • Trump Seeks Spotlight at Bedminister Golf Club as Harris Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in as many weeks, Donald Trump is summoning the political press corps to his property for a media event, an attempt to grasp at the attention Vice President Kamala Harris has amassed since entering the race less than a month ago.Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing Co

  • MAGA Election Official Immediately Spews Conspiracies After Conviction

    Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Tru

  • Now Trump Family Touts Move Into Another Dubious Investment

    Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right

  • King of Dirty Tricks Gets Hacked to Expose Trump Secrets

    The email account of longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was breached as part of suspected hacking attempts from Iran targeting Trump’s campaign, according to reports.The self-proclaimed GOP “agent provocateur”—whose dirty tricks can be traced back to the Nixon campaign—was duped by an espionage unit.The hackers then used Stone’s account in an effort to get into another account belonging to a senior Trump campaign official, a source told CNN. That attempt was part of wider efforts to breach c

  • Georgia Republican urges more GOP support for Harris: ‘Reclaim this country’s future’

    Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) pushed for more Republicans to support Vice President Harris, arguing in a Tuesday interview that it was perfectly acceptable for those in the GOP to back her even though she’s a Democrat. “I think it’s important to reinforce the fact to Republicans around the country that just because…

  • Jimmy Fallon Left Momentarily Speechless By Trump's Wild Story About Putin

    "Apparently Trump and Putin talk to each other like Wayne and Garth," the comedian said of the former president's weird anecdote.

  • GOP assault on Walz’s military record evokes swift-boat attacks

    GOP attacks on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) military record are drawing parallels to the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth campaign against then-Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) in his 2004 bid for president, but political strategists say they’re unlikely to stick this time around, thanks to a far different media landscape and Walz’s 24 years in…

  • Shares of Trump's media firm near record low following his return to X

    Shares of former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company dipped and neared record lows on Wednesday, following weak quarterly results and the Republican presidential candidate's return to social media platform X. Trump's dwindling lead in polls and election betting markets in recent weeks has also hit the stock, which has been seen by some retail traders as a bet on whether Trump would win a second term. Trump majority owns Trump Media & Technology Group, whose main asset is the Truth Social app popular among some conservatives.

  • How 1 Subtle Symbol Is Coming To Define Ukraine's Historic Advance Into Russia

    It seems to be the perfect counter to Russia's 'Z' insignia.