Kirk Herbstreit announces death of beloved golden retriever Ben: 'We had to let him go'

Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben stands on the field prior to the game between Texas A&M and LSU at Kyle Field.

ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced his beloved golden retriever Ben, who became a celebrity at college football stadiums, died after battling illness.

"This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go," Herbstreit announced on social media on Thursday.

Ben had become one of the most famous dogs in media in recent years, accompanying Herbstreit on the College GameDay set, on the field prior games and even jumping in the broadcast booth. He became so popular in the football world that he would be credentialed for games, and became the "chief happiness officer" for the 2024 Rose Bowl Game. There were also the iconic meeting of fellow dog mascots like Uga and Reveille.

Ben most recently was at Kyle Field for the Texas A&M vs. LSU game on Oct. 26.

This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on… pic.twitter.com/jDvPTbNv2M — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 7, 2024

However, the golden retriever had been battling illness and hadn't been traveling as much this football season compared to years prior. On Monday, Herbstreit said Ben had been undergoing treatment for cancer and had lost the use of his hind legs. After spending Monday night in a veterinary hospital, he was scheduled to have another round of Vitamin C treatment that would hopefully "flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance."

The oldest of four golden retrievers the family owns, Herbstreit called the ordeal "one of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life."

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit walks his dog Ben before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

"I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1," Herbstreit said. "He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate. He and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing.

"Love you Ben."

Herbstreit is expected to be on the call for the "Thursday Night Football" game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on Prime Video.

