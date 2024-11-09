Kirk Herbstreit tearfully paid tribute to his late dog Ben on College GameDay

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Kirk Herbstreit looks on with his dog Ben before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As much as Saturday's broadcast of ESPN's College GameDay was a tribute to LSU's football culture, it was also a celebration of life for Ben Herbstreit, the faithful golden retriever and travel companion of Kirk Herbstreit who'd become a star in his own right for hanging out on set and in the broadcast booth.

As Kirk crossed the country multiple times each week for his various jobs covering college football and the NFL, Ben was right there with him.

On Thursday, Kirk announced Ben's death in a heartbreaking post about the canine's battle with cancer. On Saturday, GameDay made sure Ben's presence was still felt — both with fans making signs for the very good boy and with a beautiful video tribute narrated by Kirk.

The tributes to Ben weren't just coming from Baton Rogue. Every corner of the college football landscape offered condolences.

This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on… pic.twitter.com/jDvPTbNv2M — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 7, 2024

