Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Ben, dies: Tributes for college football analyst's beloved friend

The college football world was hit with sad news on Thursday.

ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his dog, Ben, has died after a fight with cancer.

"This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1," Herbstreit wrote in his post.

Thursday's news came a few days after Herbstreit provided an update on Ben's health, saying he had been undergoing treatment for cancer and had lost the use of his hind legs.

Ben had become a popular figure in college football as he has traveled throughout the country each week for "College GameDay" and ABC broadcasts alongside Herbstreit and Chris Fowler. He had also traveled to different NFL cities in the last two years as Herbstreit called "Thursday Night Football" for Amazon Prime with Al Michaels.

The news of Ben's passing has brought in an abundance of heartfelt tributes and prayers from the college football world and the greater sports world.

College football reacts to passing of Ben The Dog, Kirk Herbstreit's dog

Here's a snippet of reactions and tributes to the news that Kirk Herbstreit's dog has died:

Dogs are family. Dogs are best friends.



America will remember Ben as a legend. He made so many people happy.



He is looking down smiling at you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DnoK15YqMC — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) November 7, 2024

Heartbreaking news- gonna squeeze my two pups a little bit tighter tonight when I get home.



RIP Ben, sending love and prayers to the Herbstreit family 🕊️ https://t.co/9TN6ckCFoT pic.twitter.com/4eq9isCxbc — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) November 7, 2024

The Goat of Dogs 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/DKTeL2pe13 — College Football Fan (@CFB_Fan_) November 7, 2024

RIP Ben



Ultimate football guypic.twitter.com/Dc2by9HSwG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2024

i’m hurt reading this man. rip ben, you’ll be missed man https://t.co/1kB2i8Ktq9 pic.twitter.com/y5HEfbuDXP — Big Jerry (@MrBigJerry83) November 7, 2024

Genuinely fell to my knees. RIP BEN🐶❤️ https://t.co/qOqIVoccuk — Ben Houselog (@benlikessport) November 7, 2024

I'm so sorry, Kirk. What an amazing life you gave - and what an amazing life Ben lived.



...thank you for sharing him with us all on the TNF crew. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/oHXCgoS72V — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 7, 2024

Had the pleasure of meeting Ben back in January. RIP Ben 😢 🐕 https://t.co/NZSDLgFGyf pic.twitter.com/ax59FHnDTu — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) November 7, 2024

RIP Ben Herbstreit 🙏🙏🙏



To lose an animal is definitely rough pic.twitter.com/yuD62r9Aua — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 7, 2024

Teary eyed over Kirk Herbstreit’s dog.



Hug your pets a little tighter today. RIP Ben. — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) November 7, 2024

sitting in my office with my door closed bc I’m crying over Kirk Herbstreit’s dog 😭😭😭 RIP Ben you sweet angel 😭🙏❤️ — emily ! 🚂⚾️🏈🍊 (@emilyuel) November 7, 2024

Saw and got to briefly interact with Ben Herbstreit at the Rose Bowl in January. An all time good bye.



RIP Ben and thoughts with the Herbstreit family 🙏🙏 https://t.co/w2HSS6OO8H pic.twitter.com/SaWKeoWSxK — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 7, 2024

Rest In Paradise Ben 😞 pic.twitter.com/UuKaPadp2J — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 7, 2024

Rest in peace Ben.

♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/KXOPHmWUXI — Aggies Recruiting (@AggiesRecruitEx) November 7, 2024

