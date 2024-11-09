Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben gets emotional tribute on 'College GameDay,' Herbstreit cries on set

ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced the death of his golden retriever, Ben, earlier this week.

The dog had become popular and a celebrity at college football stadiums where Herbstreit would visit as part of ESPN's "College GameDay." On Saturday, ahead of the LSU-Alabama matchup from Baton Rouge, Louisana, ESPN paid tribute to Ben, which included a somber and emotional Herbstreit providing commentary. Herbstreit broke down on the "College GameDay" set leading into the tribute:

We love you, Ben ❤️ @KirkHerbstreit pays tribute to his best friend 🐶 pic.twitter.com/i0G4VAnF7X — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 9, 2024

"This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go," Herbstreit announced on social media on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben gets emotional tribute on 'College GameDay'