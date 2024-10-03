Will Kirk melts hearts with new photo of baby boy and unveils new look

The Repair Shop'sWill Kirk is currently wrapped up in a baby bubble after the birth of his baby son.

The TV star, who already shares one daughter with his wife Polly Snowdon, announced his baby joy on Instagram earlier this week.

Will and his wife Polly recently welcomed a baby boy (Instagram)

"Three become four," he said of his expanding brood. "I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy."

Alongside his message, he included a sweet snapshot which showed his tiny tot's adorable foot, as well as a picture of himself carrying his newborn through a hospital.

The TV star shares two children with his wife Polly (Instagram)

Will, 39, delighted fans once again on Wednesday when he shared a new update featuring his newborn. In a post shared to Instagram, the father-of-two uploaded a precious image of himself enjoying a stroll with his little one.

The furniture restorer appeared in his element as he carried his son in a leopard print baby carrier. For their autumnal outing, Will donned a petrol blue T-shirt, a green waxed jacket and a charcoal grey cap.

The Repair Shop star debuted a bristling moustache (Instagram)

Switching up his look, the star also traded his freshly shaven look for a bristling moustache – much to the surprise of his fans.

Captioning his update, Will quipped: "Back in the sling of things."

Will Kirk welcomed his daughter in 2022 (Instagram)

His fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section with one writing: "New moustache AND a new baby, how overwhelming!!" while a second noted: "Congratulations, another precious gift," and a third chimed in: "Awww Will!!! Another huge congrats to you, your wife and big sister! Many blessings to you all!!! And a moustache!!! I'm so excited for you all!"

Loved-up couple Polly and Will welcomed their first child – a daughter – in July 2022, a year after they tied the knot.

While the star tends to keep details of his private life under wraps, he occasionally shares snippets with his fans.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! back in November 2022, Will gushed about his little girl, describing fatherhood as the "best thing".

The TV star has fully embraced fatherhood (Instagram)

"I love her so much," he said. "It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."