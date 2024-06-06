Kirkland Lake looking at ways to spruce up the town

KIRKLAND LAKE - Kirkland Lake is delving into new strategies for engaging residents in community beautification and anti-littering efforts.

The municipality is going to hold a public survey to identify key areas that residents want included in potential annual community beautification and anti-littering projects. The survey is part of a motion unanimously supported by Kirkland Lake council at its June 4 meeting.

Staff is also looking at incentives for people to follow the property and community standards bylaws, creating an annual schedule for beautification efforts, and pitching branding and bylaws to make sure the community is welcoming and aesthetically pleasing.

“Although I don't use the term town beautification, because to me that implies flowers on every post, the second biggest concern I get voiced to me as a councillor is derelict buildings and trash in yards,” said Coun. Rick Owen. “It is an issue and people are asking for things to be done.”

The motion notes that a "vibrant and prosperous community" is one of the priorities in the corporate strategic plan for 2024-26.

For beautification, staff is looking at what's done to spruce up the community. The efforts include changing municipal banners, flowers in the downtown core, culvert/catchment basin clearing, lawn mowing and municipal participation in community-led clean-up initiatives.

“There has been increase in community call for beautification and upkeep in our community. So many people are wanting to give their time and volunteer hours to ensure Kirkland Lake is welcoming and aesthetically pleasing,” Wight said.

“I think it may be time for the municipality itself to investigate ways we can support our community members and volunteer groups and this motion will provide the first steps in that endeavour.”

There are a number of reasons why it’s important that the community look more presentable, Owen said.

“There's one area of town that I drive by, I noticed they had been given notice to clean their yard up. It's not perfect, but it's a lot better than it was,” he said.

“We want to attract people here. We want to track business here. We’ve got to present a nice situation. And if we can get rid of a lot of the trash, I think it will give a positive image.”

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com