Kirsten Dunst Surprises Cinespia’s Slumber Party Screenings of ‘Bring It On’ and ‘The Virgin Suicides’

Give us a D! Give us a U! Give us an N! Give us an S! Give us a T! What’s that spell? DUNST! DUNST! DUNST! Los Angeles was out in force this past Saturday night to celebrate the Academy Award nominated actress Kirsten Dunst and two of her films celebrating 25th anniversaries next year. Every year, Cinespia hosts a slumber party at their Hollywood Forever Cemetery summer screening series and this year’s pairing had the crowd jumping, flipping, and cheering with joy and ennui. Sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios, Cinespia was proud to present the 2000 films “Bring It On” and “The Virgin Suicides.” To add to the festivities, Dunst herself made a surprise appearance to kick off the evening.

“I’m Ta-Ta-Ta-Torrance — your captain Torrance! Let’s go Toros!” Dunst said, reciting her iconic cheer from “Bring It On” as she walked out to a raucous audience. “Oh my god, you guys, this is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life. I am so overwhelmed. My friends and family are here, I’m gonna watch with you guys. I haven’t seen any of these movies with an audience since I was a teen. I am so honored.”

Dunst went on to thank Cinespia and its founder John Wyatt, who was present to introduce her. Beaming with joy, she shared her love for all the fans in attendance before telling them to have a great night and joining them to view the films. In an exclusive collaboration with IndieWire, during the opening scene, Dunst even shared the video below of her cheering along.

The evening proved to be an all-out celebration of not only Dunst, but the films themselves, with members of the crowd showing up in replicas of the cheerleading outfits featured in “Bring It On,” representing both the Rancho Carne Toros and the East Compton Clovers. A few fans even appeared to be dressed in the pale pink and beige featured in Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides.” Multiple DJs were also there spinning hits from the 2000s, as well as a Chappell Roan tune or two.

This summer’s Cinespia screenings at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery are soon coming to a close, but they do have a few more fun nights ahead, as well as a few more tributes to stars we’ve lost recently. On September 14, they’ll be honoring Paul Reubens with a showing of “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” a film that screened last year prior to his passing. They’ll also be remembering Shelley Duvall by playing “The Shining” on August 31. Additional films to be screened over the next few weeks are “A Nightmare Before Christmas” on August 24, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” on September 1, and “Chicago” on September 7. For its 40th anniversary, Cinespia will also be screening Prince’s “Purple Rain” at the Rose Bowl on September 21. Get your tickets for all showings here.

