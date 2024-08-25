Kirstie Allsopp reported to social services over decision to let 15 year-old go interrailing

Kirstie Allsopp was referred to social services after posting on social media to praise her 15-year-old son for travelling across Europe with a friend - MICHAEL MELIA/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

Social services questioned Kirstie Allsopp for allowing her 15-year-old son to go interrailing across Europe, it has been revealed.

A social worker contacted the TV presenter demanding to know what “safeguards” had been put in place when she allowed her youngest child, Oscar, to travel for three weeks on the continent.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), her local council, reportedly opened a file on that case, that could be left open “in case there was another referral and we needed to come to your house and look into this further”.

Allsopp described the council’s actions as “Orwellian” and “absolutely outrageous”.

She told The Mail on Sunday: “‘I just felt sick – absolutely sick.

“Then I was cross. I was very, very cross. It was just so extraordinary. I was in a parallel universe where they were actually taking this seriously.

“I have broken no law and nothing about allowing my child to travel around Europe is neglectful.”

It began last Monday when the Location, Location, Location presenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, of her pride in Oscar after he and his 16-year-old friend returned from a nine-stop trip by train around Europe.

On Wednesday, during an interview on the BBC’s Today programme, she claimed that better healthcare and mobile phones meant travel was safer.

But at 12.40pm the following day, Allsopp reportedly received a text message from a social worker from “Kensington and Chelsea children [sic] services”, which stated: “I am wanting [sic] to have a conversation with you re a referral we have received in relation to your son.”

She said: “I immediately rang the number and said ‘I cannot tell you how angry this makes me’.

“I was very agitated. I said I could not be more upset. How on earth have you got time for this? How on earth have you got the resources? Where the hell did you get my telephone number?”

The social worker then asked the presenter what ”safeguards you put in place for your son’s travel”.

She was later called by a second RBKC official who insisted there would be “different views” on the decision to allow Oscar to go travelling, according to The Mail on Sunday.

‘Horrible to hear’

Allsopp was told to contact the council’s data protection team when she asked for the file to be deleted.

She said: “For me that was the sucker punch – the idea this file might continue existing,” she said.

“What [the official] said to me was ‘If in six months there was another referral and we needed to come to your house and look into this further, it would be important that we had kept a note of the first referral’.

“That was the Orwellian moment. The fact it was maliciously done wasn’t coming home to her.”

Oscar added: “When Mum let me go interrailing she was probably like ‘I’m giving him a great experience, he’ll enjoy it’.

“Then to get called and have someone claim you were neglecting your child is pretty disgraceful and must be horrible to hear.”

A RBKC spokesman told The Mail on Sunday: “Safeguarding children is an absolute priority. We take any referral we receive very seriously and we have a statutory responsibility for children under 18 years of age.”