Kirstie Ennis Is Climbing the Highest Mountains in the World—While Wearing a Prosthetic Leg

On May 15 a windburned Kirstie Ennis hauled herself up to Everest’s “death zone,” the final 200 meters leading up to the peak where the air is so thin humans can’t breathe without the help of an oxygen tank. She also did it while wearing a prosthetic leg, a sharp-toothed crampon digging into the snow where her left foot should be.

Nearly seven years earlier, on June 23, 2012, Ennis was completing a very different mission. While serving her second tour with the United States Marine Corps in Afghanistan, blond hair pulled back into a low bun, the 21-year-old door gunner climbed into the CH-53D helicopter for a routine resupply. “There was nothing that was supposed to be super special about it—we had flown routine missions like that all the time,” Ennis says. This one didn’t go according to plan. “The last thing I remember is looking out the left window with my night-vision goggles down and just watching the ground come toward the helicopter,” she says. “Next thing you know, everything went black.”

Ennis’s injuries were extensive: She was missing part of her jaw and suffered damage to her spinal cord; her entire body was riddled with burns and broken bones. Surviving the crash seemed simple compared with the dozens of surgeries—including the eventual amputation of her left leg—and years of recovery that lay ahead. The damage wasn’t just physical. The helicopter’s plummet shook Ennis violently, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury that affected her speech and comprehension for months. “A lot of people think that the physical injuries, the things that they can see, were the hardest parts of it, but that's not the case,” she says. “Dealing with 44 surgeries and having to do speech therapy and cognitive therapy—it's just this ongoing process of an uphill battle. I wanted to give up.”

One day, a year to the day after the crash, “I decided that I didn’t want to do life anymore,” Ennis says. “Fortunately I was surrounded by some really good friends who got me into the hospital.” When she woke up, her dad was there with some tough love. “He said, ‘You've got to be kidding me. The enemy couldn't kill you; now you’re going to do it for him?’ That’s when the light bulb went off,” Ennis says. “Yeah, I was broken and damaged and I had a lot of work to do. But even though I was broken, I was still here. I was still alive.”

Ennis made a call. A lot of the men and women she served with couldn’t come home or set goals or move forward. She realized, “Just because I’m missing a limb doesn’t mean I can’t.” Ennis decided that if she couldn’t serve in the military, she didn’t want to stop serving. “I decided I was going to move forward with my life and truly live my life for other people, whether it was the people who never made it home, their families, or just people running around thinking that things are impossible when they're not,” she says. “I used the darkest moments of my life to catapult me into some of the best moments of my life.”

“This crazy one-legged lady is going to go out and climb all these big mountains.”

Ennis’s core drive has always been to help people. “I joined the Marine Corps to protect the people who can't protect themselves,” she says. “I can't quite do that anymore, but you know what I can do is I can continue making a positive impact on people's lives.”

First she needed to find a way to help herself. So she picked up an unlikely new hobby: mountain climbing.

“I think it's great to get outside and heal yourself,” Ennis says, “but obviously there's healing powers of doing things for other people too.” A female combat vet who triumphed over her injuries to climb mountains? Ennis’s story is pure inspiration gold—and she wanted to put it to work. Less than a year after she started climbing, she took on Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest summit in Africa. Not only did she make it to the top; she used her climb to help raise $150,000 for clean water for the local community. “People were watching and paying attention to this crazy one-legged lady that was going to go out and climb all these big mountains—that solidified this idea that when I go over to these other countries, I want to do something for the local people there,” she says. “I don't just want to go over there, use their department of tourism to climb a mountain, and then say I'm out. I want there to be purpose and passion behind my climbs.”

