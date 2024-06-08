Kissimmee fire update

Latest Stories
Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
Obnoxious ‘rich kid of instagram’ gets arrested on his father’s boat after drunkenly harassing restaurant staff
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
Judge dismisses multiple state charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker, including attempted murder
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
California Man Stunned After Bear Walks into Kitchen While He’s Doing Dishes: ‘Hello, Are You Nice?’
"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident
Watch as fearless bear fights off 2 alligators swimming in Florida river
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
Girl's killer sentenced to life after father airs grief in court
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
Killer bear: Woman's death inside her home marks California's first fatal black bear attack
A 71-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Sierra County home had been mauled by a black bear, the first known such fatal attack in California history.
'A no from me': Ali refuses to hear B.C. murder victim's father ahead of sentencing
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
Teen Was Fatally Shot Protecting Younger Sister Nearly 13 Years Ago, and Suspects Were Just Arrested
Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister
Teenager who killed 4 in Michigan high school shooting appeals life sentence
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager who was convicted of fatally shooting four students at his high school in Michigan is appealing his life sentence, his attorneys announced Friday.
Police Can't Verify Woman's Claims to Be Missing Cherrie Mahan, Say Fingerprints Aren’t a Match
Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating, say they've yet to have "in person contact" with the woman claiming to be Cherrie Mahan
Judge says fair trial impossible and drops murder charges against parents in 1989 killing of boy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge on Friday threw out murder charges filed this year against a father and a stepmother, saying there was no new evidence they killed their 5-year-old child in 1989.
Large tiger shark washes ashore on Nantucket, but only briefly
The massive tiger shark washed up dead this week, but beachgoers were unsuccessful in keeping it on the beach.
KSP searching for missing 8-month-old child after she wasn’t found during welfare check
The family’s child hasn’t seen the 8-month-old since the end of April, according to court documents.
Police in B.C. arrest two for theft of $2.5M worth of stolen vehicles
VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.
Jammed-up jet stream stalls Canada’s weather, but for how long?
What you see is what you get this weekend as a poky pattern locks in conditions across the country
Man charged in killing of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey handed life sentence with no parole for 13 years
A 21-year-old man charged with the second-degree murder of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 13 years.A Superior Court judge delivered the sentence Thursday in the case against Andrei Donet, who was 18 when he was arrested in connection with the teen's death. Last month, a jury found Donet guilty of second-degree murder in the October 2021 fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Dopwell-Bailey outside of his high school in Montreal's Côte-des-N
A drunk Russian soldier killed 7 of his comrades when he threw a grenade into their barracks
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
Man charged, $1M in stolen Alberta cars recovered in Nova Scotia
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen