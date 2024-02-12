'They Kissing': Drone Light Show Displays Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

A drone light show displayed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce over Las Vegas, Nevada, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

Footage captured by Brannen Landry shows the display unfolding on Sunday night.

“That’s Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift – they kissing,” a voice is heard saying.

The Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Credit: Brannen Landry via Storyful