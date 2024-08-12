Kit Harington Finally Reveals How He Really Feels About That Divisive Game Of Thrones Finale

Kit Harington at the premiere of Extrapolations last year via Associated Press

It’s no secret that plenty of Game Of Thrones fans weren’t exactly over the moon with how things played out in the show’s last season – which plenty of cast members have weighed in on since the divisive finale aired.

And while Jon Snow himself, actor Kit Harington, has managed to remain tight-lipped about the Game Of Thrones season finale in the last five years, he has finally shared his take during a wide-ranging interview with British GQ magazine.

“I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” he admitted.

“And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative.”

He continued: “I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.”

On the subject of the backlash to Game Of Thrones’ final season, Kit noted: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

Kit in character as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

Meanwhile, several of Kit’s co-stars have offered a range of opinions on how things ended for Game Of Thrones.

Maisie Williams previously insisted she “couldn’t be happier” with the way her character’s story arc played out, but later conceded that Game Of Thrones “definitely fell off at the end” after revisiting the show.

Sophie Turner, on the other hand, has defended the finale on several occasions, admitting she thought some sections of the fan community had been “disrespectful” to the Game Of Thrones cast and crew with their comments.

This was in stark contrast to Tywin Lannister actor Charles Dance, who admitted he was so dissatisfied with the finale he’d even co-sign a fan petition for it to be rewritten and reshot.

Read Kit Harington’s full interview in British GQ here.

