Kit Harington Reveals Daughter Just Took Her First Steps, ‘Couldn’t Be More Blessed’ to Have a Boy and Girl

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Kit Harington at HBO's "Industry" Season 3 Premiere held at The Metrograph Theater on August 5, 2024

Kit Harington has lots to celebrate!

While promoting the upcoming third session of HBO's Industry, the actor, 37, revealed that his toddler has taken her first steps.

“My little girl just took her first steps the other day. I’m doing a play in London, and I’m missing them a lot," he told Extra. "I have a boy and a girl now. I couldn’t be more blessed. They are the most beautiful children in every single way. They are just gorgeous."

It's been a year since that actor welcomed his daughter with his wife, Rose Leslie. A rep for Harington confirmed the news to PEOPLE in July 2023, expressing that the two were "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Kit Harington at HBO's 'Industry' Season 3 Premiere held at The Metrograph Theater on August 5, 2024

The little one joined her older brother, who PEOPLE previously confirmed was born in February 2021. Harington and Leslie tied the knot in June 2018.

While the two first shared the screen together on season two of Game of Thrones, Leslie, 37, previously told PEOPLE that they met long before they became castmates.

"Kit is a lovely and funny man, and a dear friend. We had known each other before we started working together on Game of Thrones. It was always such a privilege to be working opposite him and such a blessing that we get on in real life because it made our characters more believable," she told PEOPLE in June 2014.

Harington joins season 3 of Industry as the CEO of green tech energy company Lumi.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Image Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the HBO premiere of "The Time Traveler's Wife" at Morgan Library on May 11, 2022

"As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government," a synopsis explains.

The dad of two told Extra that joining the show was a dream come true, explaining: "I finally had that thing that I sort of experienced in Game of Thrones when people would come on set and were kind of a bit, you know, they had seen you so much on TV, now they are on the set, and it was quite overwhelming."

Simon Ridgway/HBO Kit Harington on 'Industry'

"I had that with this, because I had seen Marisa [Abela]'s work, I'd seen Harry [Lawtey]'s work and [actress] Myha'la's and everything, and so I did have that feeling like, ‘Oh my God, I’m here. I’m in Industry,' " he continued.

Season 3 of Industry will debut Aug. 11 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will be released weekly.

