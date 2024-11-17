Kit Harington locked in planning battle over bats in barn

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. He is now fighting a smaller creature

In Game of Thrones, they battled dragons and armies of the undead.

But in real life, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie may have come up against their most obdurate foe yet – the humble bat.

The couple are seeking permission to convert a 15th-century barn at their £1.75 million home in Brettenham, Suffolk, into a guest house with a games room.

But Babergh district council has yet to approve the plans for the 8.2-acre estate, which were submitted in November 2023, because of insufficient information provided by the couple about the bats roosting in the barn.

The creatures are protected under regulation 43 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017, which makes it an offence to deliberately capture, kill or disturb certain wild animals.

Thirty-nine pipistrelle bats were at the barn on three occasions in 2022, according to a bat survey report submitted to the council.

It said: “In absence of mitigation measures, the proposed refurbishment and conversion of the barn will result in the loss and damage to a number of bat roosts and bats may be harmed during the works.”

Kit Harington said he fell in love with Rose Leslie while filming in Iceland - Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Place Services, a public sector environmental consultancy that works with councils, has since objected to the couple’s plans.

It said: “We are still not satisfied that sufficient ecological information is currently available for determination of this application.”

The complaint, dated Nov 12, demands there should be “at least one bat emergence survey during the period May to September and an automated bat detector survey to monitor its use by bats for at least 10 days”.

In 2021, Harington and Leslie won a battle to build a new moat wall at their home despite Historic England saying it could lead to the loss of ancient remains and artefacts.

They met in 2012 on the set of the hit HBO series, in which they played on-screen couple Jon Snow and Ygritte.

In an interview with Vogue in 2016, Harington said playing on-screen lovers had helped ignite their off-screen relationship.

Asked about his favourite period of filming Game of Thrones, Harington said: “The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it’s becomes very easy to fall in love.”

They married in 2018 and have two children.

The dispute over the bat roosts comes after HS2’s chairman revealed a project to build a tunnel over the railway line to protect it from bats had cost £100 million.

Sir Jon Thompson said the cost for the project had more than doubled, adding that the building was his “favourite example” of “why we can’t build infrastructure in this country”.