Kitchen fire after air fryer left on hob accidently

Firefighters from Clacton were called to the blaze on Saturday morning [Essex County Fire & Rescue Service]

A kitchen was badly damaged in a fire after an air fryer was accidently left on a hob.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a bungalow in Meadow Way, Jaywick, at 06:58 GMT on Saturday and when it arrived crews found the home full of smoke.

A family and its dog escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived.

Stephen Wood, crew manager, said it was the fourth incident like it and added: "We can’t say it enough - using your hob as a storage area or a worktop can be tempting, but please never take the chance."

The service confirmed "the cause of the fire was an air fryer left on top of the hob which was accidentally switched on".

It said due to the family having a smoke alarm they were able to get out safely and call 999.

Mr Wood said: "This is the fourth incident I have attended where an air fryer has been left on top of the hob and was accidentally switched on.

"Crews did a great job and worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading further.

"It's incredibly easy to accidentally turn your hob on and if that happens and something is on top of it, a kitchen fire is inevitable."

He advised people to keep their hobs and ovens "clear of clutter at all times".

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

You might also be interested in

Related internet links