Kitchen fire destroys home in southern SLO County

A fire destroyed a home in Nipomo on Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported on Alejandro Way in Nipomo at 1:13 p.m., according to the emergency response application PulsePoint.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, about half of the 1,500-square-foot house was engulfed in flames — with much of the fire concentrated in the attic, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson.

Cal Fire believes that the fire started in the kitchen, he said.

Firefighters entered the house to attack the fire, but conditions inside the structure soon became too dangerous so they retreated outside to continue the battling the flames from there, the spokesperson said.

Cal Fire and supporting departments contained the fire by 1:54 p.m.

The building will be a total loss, the spokesperson said. No one was injured in the blaze.

Seven fire engines responded to the fire, including an engine from the Santa Maria Fire Department and the City of Guadalupe Fire Department.

Firefighters expected to be on the scene until about 5 p.m. to secure the area.