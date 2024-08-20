Kitchener and Guelph supervised consumption and treatment sites to close as province announces new rules

The consumption and treatment site at 150 Duke St. W. in Kitchener will have to close under new rules introduced by the province on Tuesday. (Julianne Hazlewood/CBC - image credit)

The supervised consumption and treatment sites in Kitchener and Guelph will close under new rules set to be announced by the province.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced Tuesday afternoon that supervised drug consumption and treatment sites will be banned if they're within 200 metres of schools and child-care centres.

There are currently 17 supervised consumption and treatment sites in the province. Under the new rules, 10 will be closed as of March 31, 2025, and it also includes five in Toronto and one each in Ottawa, Thunder Bay and Hamilton.

The consumption sites in Kitchener and Guelph are endorsed by Health Canada, but funding comes from the Ontario Ministry of Health.

In Kitchener, the consumption and treatment site (CTS) is located at 150 Duke St. W. and is operated by Sanguen Health Centre. It provides supervised consumption and overdose prevention services, harm reduction supplies, Naloxone kits, drug checking, sharps disposal and access to other supports, including for mental health and addictions.

The site has been open since October 2020. It is located approximately 50 metres down the street from the YWCA City Kids Daycare located inside Kitchener's city hall.

The Region of Waterloo has sought to open another CTS in Cambridge, but that has site has not been approved.

In Guelph, the CTS is located at the Guelph Community Health Centre on Wyndham Street N. The Workside Early Childhood Education Centre is located approximately 200 meters away in St. George's Anglican Church.

'This is a bad policy,' councillor says

Region of Waterloo Coun. Rob Deutschmann posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that "this is a bad policy."

"The Kitchener [CTS] has been well received since its opening. Many lives have been saved. This policy will push people into the darkness, when they at least had a chance for something better," he wrote.

"Treatment is always a goal of harm reduction. They go together. To defund harm reduction and force treatment is moving the province in the wrong direction. Ontario needs to support both."

Guelph Coun. Erin Caton also posted on X that the decision was a "ridiculously short sighted policy that will result in overdoses, more on-street drug use and further drain on our paramedics and hospital."

A report to regional councillors in June of this year showed that between January and March of this year, 4,036 people went into the CTS in Kitchener. In all of 2023, 14,098 people went into the CTS, up from 8,830 in its first full year of operation in 2021.

The region's CTS dashboard shows a record high 1,520 people went to the CTS in July.

A comprehensive review of the Kitchener CTS, reported to regional councillors in June 2023, indicated 3,887 referrals were made to community services. In the report, staff wrote that workers at the site "described the relationships and trust-building process with clients as a key component to the success of the CTS."