Kitchener live-in substance abuse program for young men shutting down

Ray of Hope is terminating its youth live-in treatment (LIT) program effective Nov. 30.

The program is described as being a 24/7 program for young men aged 13 to 21. The program is designed to help those youth tackle their substance abuse, addiction, screen time or other compulsive behaviour concerns.

In a statement emailed to CBC News, a spokesperson for Ray of Hope said the LIT program is economically unsustainable and they'll be closing the doors on the program "to better serve the needs of the youth in our community."

According to Ray of Hope CEO Tonya Verburg, that means focusing on other existing programs that are seeing more enrolment.

"Ray of Hope is seeing a decline in youth accessing Residential Treatment and an increase in youth and families seeking Day Treatment and Community Based Treatment," said Verburg in an email to CBC News.

Verburg said along with the closure comes job losses for those working on the LIT program, although it was not confirmed how many would be out of work.

The decision came after consulting with Ontario Health West, a branch of the provincial agency Ontario Health, Verburg said.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy did not respond to requests for comment.