Kiteboarders hit the heights in freestyle world championship

SHOWS: COMBUCO, BRAZIL (NOVEMBER 23, 2019) (TILLMANNS/GLOBAL KISTESPORTS ASSOCIATION - ACCESS ALL)

1. AERIAL OF BEACH DURING COMPETITION

2. AERIALS OF COMPETITORS PERFORMING

3. EVENTUAL MEN'S WINNER VALENTIN RODRIGUEZ PERFORMING (TWO SHOTS)

4. SLOWMOTION OF RODRIGUEZ IN ACTION (MUTE)

5. EVENTUAL RUNNER UP ADEURI CORNIEL PERFORMING

6. EVENTUAL THIRD PLACED LIAM WHALEY IN ACTION

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MEN'S WORLD FREESTYLE CHAMPION VALENTIN RODRIGUEZ SAYING:

"The level now is just insane. Everyone is pushing the limits and yes, I can't be happier with this first place."

8. RODRIGUEZ, CORNIEL AND WHALEY WITH THEIR TROPHIES

9. EVENTUAL WOMEN'S CHAMPION MIKAILI SOL

10. SOL PERFORMING

11. SLOWMOTION OF SOL IN ACTION (MUTE)

12. EVENTUAL SECOND PLACED BRUNA KAJIYA PERFORMING

13. THIRD PLACED PIPPA VAN IERSEL IN ACTION

14. (SOUNDBITE) (English) WOMEN'S WORLD FREESTYLE CHAMPION MIKAILI SOL SAYING:

"I am super happy to be, to have this world title especially here at home with all the people, all the Brazilians, it's super exciting and hopefully next year I will be able to get it again and do the surf tour (strapless kite surf world cup) again maybe."

15. TROPHY WINNERS ON PODIUM

STORY: Colombian Valentin Rodriguez and Brazil's Mikaili Sol soared to success in the freestyle Kiteboarding World Championships in Combuco on Saturday (November 23).

The 17-year-old Rodriguez snatched victory right at the end of the competition, beating Adeuri Corniel into second place with Spain's Liam Whaley third.

Just 15-years-old, Mikaili Sol took the women's title in front of her home fans, who were expecting big things after her victory in three out of four World Cup events during the year.

Compatriot Bruna Kajiya finished second ahead of Dutch rider Pippa van Iersel in third.

(Production: Jim Hatley)