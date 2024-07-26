Kits of Ukrainian athletes killed in Russian invasion displayed outside Houses of Parliament

A temporary installation outside the Houses of Parliament pays tribute to the 487 Ukrainian athletes who are known to have been killed following Russia’s invasion of the country in 2022.

The powerful display has been staged in Parliament Square as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ukraine will be sending a smaller squad than in previous Games, with more than 4,000 athletes are still actively supporting the war effort.

Only 140 athletes from Ukraine will competing at this year’s Games, the smallest representation ever in Ukraine’s summer Olympic history.