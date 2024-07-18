Kitten Rescued by Fire Crew After Getting Head Stuck in Muffler

A fire department, “happy to be of assistance”, rescued a kitten that had its head stuck in a muffler on July 17, after the critter was brought to the station in Howell, Michigan.

Howell Area Fire Department released the footage, which shows the crew working carefully to remove the muffler from the kitten’s head.

They said that the kitten was left needing “a good home remedy” for the stains and that the muffler would require “a little straightening and clamp”, but that both were “in good condition, spoken for, and headed back to the barn”.

“Our crew as always was happy to be of assistance,” the department said. Credit: Howell Area Fire Department via Storyful