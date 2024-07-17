Kitten was trapped, but got rescued, a new name and home by Lexington firefighters

The Lexington Fire Department said it rescued a trapped kitten from a storm drain Tuesday, and naturally came up with an appropriate name for the new pet.

The rescue happened at a storm drain at the intersection of Richmond Road and Mt. Tabor Road. The fire department said a resident alerted them to the trapped kitten and firefighters worked diligently retrieve the kitten from trash and debris in the storm drain.

The storm drain at the intersection of Richmond Road and Mt. Tabor Road where the Lexington Fire Department rescued a kitten on July 16, 2024.

“We’re happy to report that the kitten is safe and sound, receiving lots of love, care, and even a bath,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters of Engine No. 9, 2nd platoon conducted the rescue, according to the fire department. A firefighter at Station 9 decided to adopt the kitten, who was given the name Stormy.

