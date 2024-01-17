Kivalliq highway consultations coming

The wheels are still rolling on a potential road connecting Kivalliq communities, as planners are scheduling community engagements this winter about the proposed route.

“The Government of Nunavut has hired Nunami Stantec to study a potential road connecting five communities in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut,” wrote Zoe Morrison, senior community planner from Stantec Architecture Ltd.’s Whitehorse office, in a letter to Darren Flynn, senior administrative officer for the Hamlet of Rankin Inlet.

“This 725-km road would run between Arviat, Whale Cove, Rankin Inlet and Chesterfield Inlet along the west coast of Hudson Bay and east to Baker Lake.”

The Dec. 21 letter went on to say the team used previous studies, the draft Nunavut Land Use Plan and information about the environment to identify a preferred route within a 10-km corridor.

The road is proposed to be a two-lane gravel road for year-round use, at least seven metres wide in the narrowest sections, have a speed limit of 80 km/h, contain 37 bridge crossings and 200 to 500 culvert stream crossings.

“It would be kind of cool to drive to Baker Lake,” remarked Coun. Michael Shouldice, who wondered what the corresponding employment level would be.

Morrison wrote that the team would be travelling to the Kivalliq in late January to host engagement meetings in Rankin Inlet, Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield Inlet and Whale Cove. The community meeting is booked for Rankin Inlet Tuesday, Feb. 6, in addition to a meeting with hamlet staff and council.

Stewart Burnett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News