KJ Apa Detailed What's Ahead for Archie Andrews on "Riverdale"

This latest season of Riverdale has been a complete whirlwind. From #TBT moments to the unexpected arrival of a Gargoyle King, we've spent much of season three on the edge of our seats, particularly when it comes to Archie Andrews. The show might be on a midseason break from the constant action, but as KJ Apa revealed, serious surprises are ahead.

As viewers of the current season know, Archie has been on quite the adventure. If you're aren't caught up, you'll want to stop reading now, but for the rest of us, KJ had some concerning news for fans of Archie and Veronica.

The couple — which is currently taking a break, because you know, Archie escaped from a teen fight club — might be apart for awhile. During an interview with The Huffington Post, KJ called their split "inevitable," saying, "I am looking forward to Archie being single. All things have to come to an end at some point, especially in TV, because people are going to get bored. I wasn’t all that surprised, too, because it definitely was a change that needed to happen. I think it was inevitable, with him going to prison and them not being able to see each other. It wasn’t going to last."

He doesn't reveal what the future might hold for the pair formerly known as Varchie, but fans have speculated that Archie could soon be moving on with Josie.

We might still be in the dark when it comes to Archie's romantic life, but KJ did tease that big things are ahead for the rest of Riverdale's residents. He called the upcoming episodes "a circus," saying, "There’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes that is separating the kids from their parents and separating the parents from each other. The whole Gryphons and Gargoyles game becomes intense pretty quickly." Yep, I'm now officially ready for the show to return, too.

