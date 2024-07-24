KKK recruitment flyers posted in Lexington, Frankfort neighborhoods

Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers were posted recently in Lexington and Frankfort neighborhoods, officials say.

Police in both Lexington and Frankfort confirmed residents had received flyers from a hate group. Frankfort police said Sunday flyers were left in the driveways of homes, and Lexington police said Wednesday they were posted in Lexington neighborhoods.

Frankfort police Capt. Scott Tracy told the news station WKYT the incidents appear to be connected.

“Our community strength lies in its diversity, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our residents, regardless of race, ethnicity or background,” Frankfort police said in a Facebook post.

Police urged residents to report if they received a flyer. They can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600 or Frankfort police at 502-875-8525.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or by visiting www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. They can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.