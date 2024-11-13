Klay Thompson got an incredible standing ovation from Warriors fans in his Golden State return

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Klay Thompson returned to Golden State for the first time since leaving the Warriors this offseason on Tuesday night.

Of course, he was given a hero's welcome by the Golden State fans in attendance after he joined the team in 2021 and helped bring four NBA titles to the franchise as one of the "Splash Brothers" opposite Steph Curry.

Warriors fans all wore captain's hats to honor his "Captain Klay" nickname and gave him a wonderful standing ovation before the game.

You could tell just how much the moment meant to Thompson, who will most likely have his jersey retired one day as one of the franchise's all-time great players.

While he was to play against Golden State after the celebration, this was such a cool moment for Thompson and his former team.

Klay Thompson's introduction in his return to San Francisco pic.twitter.com/QTPizbPE9X — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 13, 2024

More NBA!

Dwight Howard was eliminated from the latest Dancing with the Stars after an impressive run

The 2024 NBA Cup will use customized basketballs for tournament play

The 7 NBA Cup teams with the easiest past to winning it all, ranked

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Klay Thompson got an incredible standing ovation from Warriors fans in his Golden State return