KLC announces changes to CDRMP

In order to ensure enough people are present for the process wherein new laws are created and enacted in Kahnawake, the organization in charge of the process is taking steps to make that a reality.

On the heels of some meetings in the summer and fall that were not well-attended, the Kahnawake Legislative Commission (KLC) has decided to introduce a pre-registration process in order to ensure a minimum of ten people are on hand for meetings.

That number is the minimum required by the Community Decision Making and Review Process to make changes to laws in the community, the KLC said last week.

“A considerable amount of work, resources and costs are involved in holding CDRMP hearings,” the KLC said. “Unfortunately, the number of participants at recent CDRMP hearings has not met the required minimum. The KLC has decided that the process will now include pre-registration of participants as a requirement.”

Now, the KLC’s Technical Drafting Committee (TDC) will use a pre-registration process to register at least ten participants, with a registration deadline. Non-registered participants will also be welcome and encouraged to attend. If, after 15 minutes have gone by after the scheduled time of the hearing without a minimum of ten people, the hearing will be postponed. Those in attendance, however, will have an opportunity to present their input.

After that, a second attempt at holding the hearing will be made. It will then be re-scheduled for a second time with the same pre-registration requirement. If there are fewer than ten participants, the hearing date will be cancelled. No further attempts at holding the hearing will be made, and the draft law, or amendments, will be considered acceptable to the community. From there, the KLC said, the law will proceed to the next step in the process.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase