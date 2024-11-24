Klobuchar says she can't make a decision on Trump nominees without FBI background checks

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar emphasized Sunday the importance of FBI background checks for Trump's Cabinet nominees, which she said was necessary for their confirmation.

"I want to make a decision on each one of them on the merits, as I've done in the past, and I can't do that without the background checks," Klobuchar told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "Why wouldn't we get these background checks for the most important job in the United States government?"

Klobuchar expressed concern that the Trump transition team has yet to sign the necessary agreements to allow such screenings to occur, and she believes this will create "a delay in getting these Cabinet officials in."

MORE: Trump transition live updates

Klobuchar said she "of course" has concerns about Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who Trump selected for his attorney general after former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration, but she plans to meet with her and hear her out.

PHOTO: Sen. Amy Klobuchar on ABC's This Week. (ABC News)

"Does it concern me that revenge would be part of [Bondi's] mission? Of course it does," she said. "I hope that's not the case. I hope that what she wants to do is uphold the Constitution, because that is a really important job."

During Trump's first term, Klobuchar voted against both of his attorney general nominees, Jeff Sessions and William Barr, but voted yes on about half of his nominees.

MORE: Hagerty: The public doesn't care who does Hegseth's background check

When asked what it would take for her to vote to confirm Bondi, Klobuchar said she "doesn't know yet."

"I never weigh in unless it's something as absurd as Matt Gaetz," she said, emphasizing her disapproval of Trump's initial attorney general selection.

Klobuchar added she is "concerned with all these nominees," pointing to Pete Hegseth's comments opposing women in combat and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s questioning of vaccines.

She emphasized the need for Cabinet members to have "views consistent with the American people," in addition to having the necessary qualifications.

However, she added, “As with every nominee, I believe you need to hear them out.”

In regards to Trump making recess appointments and whether Cabinet nominees could be approved without Senate confirmation, Klobuchar said, "I don't think that's going to happen." She cited "a number" of Republican senators who have "both publicly and privately" said "they will not go along with that."

Klobuchar says she can't make a decision on Trump nominees without FBI background checks originally appeared on abcnews.go.com