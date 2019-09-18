Klopp and Ancelotti disagree on penalty decision as Napoli beat Liverpool

SHOWS: NAPLES, ITALY (SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"We didn't get that (a point) because of the penalty, I'm pretty sure there are different views on that situation but when the player jumps before there is contact then it cannot be a penalty. We cannot change it anymore so that's how it is and we carry on. That's it."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) NAPOLI COACH, CARLO ANCELOTTI, SAYING:

"I did not see the (foul that lead to the) penalty, I have no idea what happened but from the bench it seemed clear enough to me but I don't want to discuss it. If (Klopp) says we can win the competition, I thank him a lot for saying it because he is a coach who knows football."

STORY: Juergen Klopp was frustrated by Liverpool's poor finishing after his side began their Champions League title defence with a 2-0 defeat away to Napoli, who scored two late goals at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday (September 17).

Dries Mertens scored from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining after Andy Robertson tripped Jose Callejon inside the box and Napoli substitute Fernando Llorente added a second in stoppage time to put the result beyond doubt.

Klopp was also not pleased about the penalty having been awarded, while Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti played down any controversy.

Liverpool became the first competition winners to lose the opening game of their Champions League defence since AC Milan were defeated by Ajax Amsterdam in 1994.