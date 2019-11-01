Klopp - Authorities have to 'think about the players and not about their wallets'

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 1, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

"Yourselves, what's the latest about where you fit in the League Cup quarter-final, what chance is there of possibly playing two different sides in separate parts of the world in the same week?"

KLOPP: "I don't know, obviously we've discussed it already, we have to because there's not too much time to make that decision, but there's no final decision yet. Of course, if we would play while we are in Qatar, that would be two different teams. We cannot leave any players at home for the Carabao (League) Cup. We have two games there in a very busy period and it's not that we can go there with eleven players, and can these eleven guys play these two games in Qatar and the other guys play at home in England against Aston Villa (in the League Cup), it doesn't work like this, so we have to make a decision, but not yet."

"In a moment, it's a disbalance between the numbers of players you have in a squad, the competitions you have to play, and a big gap between the breaks the boys usually would need and they get. If you are an international player and play all the big competitions in the world pretty much and you have to play, you have per year two weeks off. That's in fact. Two weeks - Manes, Salahs, the Hendersons, all these guys they have two weeks off a year. So, you tell me, a physical, pretty demanding job, with the pressure as well, so we cannot say this game is not too important, this game, come on, we don't have to play really, we cannot say it, so that means that's the situation, so the situation is clear, the solutions I think that there would be a few possibles, but one day that FIFA, UEFA, Premier League - or the leagues and then maybe the Football Leagues, that they have to sit on a table and really discuss and think about the players, and not about their wallets."

STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes soccer's governing bodies are ignoring player welfare as the Merseyside club prepare for a congested fixture list in December.

Having qualified for the League Cup quarter-final in midweek, Liverpool are scheduled to play nine matches across four competitions next month.

"The likes of (Sadio) Mane, (Mohamed) Salah, (Jordan) Henderson - they have two weeks off a year, with a physically demanding job, with pressure as well on every game," Klopp told a news conference on Friday (November 1).

"The situation is clear, the solutions are possible but FIFA, UEFA and the leagues have to sit at a table and discuss it and think about the players rather than their wallet."

The Premier League leaders have been drawn to play away at Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final in the week of Dec. 16 -- the week that Klopp's side travel to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Klopp has already said that, if the fixture cannot be rearranged, Liverpool may not be able to play in the League Cup - having progressed thanks to a penalty shootout following a thrilling 5-5 draw against Arsenal. Talks are continuing with the English Football League to identify an alternative date.

"There is no final decision yet," Klopp said.

"If we would play while we're in Qatar, then we would need two different teams - but we cannot leave any players at home for the Carabao Cup (League Cup)."

Liverpool, currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League, visit Aston Villa in the league on Saturday (November 2).

