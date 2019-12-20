Klopp eyes Club World Cup title

SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (DECEMBER 20, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"Flamengo got sent here from their continent or country with a clear order to win it and to come back as heroes. We got told stay at home and play the Carabao Cup so that's a massive difference. So, we cannot change that. But, we are here and we, my team, wants to win the competition."

2. WHITE FLASH

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"They like pretty much to change that view a little bit in the moment. It change for me since we are here. Will that change the view of the people in Europe? Probably not. Liverpool fans want us to win most of the other fans don't really care about the competition. That in the rest of the world is completely different. You could see that. How Monterrey fought in the two games they played here, how much they invested. And it will be the same with Flamengo tomorrow with an even higher quality in the

STORY: Being crowned world champions should be the ultimate incentive in any sport, but Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp knows that when it comes to club football, Europe does not see it that way.

Klopp's Champions League winners face South America's Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo at the Khalifa International stadium in the Club World Cup final on Saturday (December 21).

While global bragging rights are on the line, many Liverpool fans see the competition as a distraction, taking away focus from their domestic title chase.

The competition also forced them effectively to forfeit their place in the English League Cup, playing a virtual youth team in their quarter-final against Aston Villa the day before they opened their Club World Cup campaign in Qatar.

In South America, however, the competition has always been viewed in a different light, offering clubs the chance to pit themselves against the supposed best in the world.

While teams from Asia, Africa and Mexico all relish the chance to share the stage with the big names, for the South Americans this competition has always carried some weighty prestige.



