1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"We have to play our best game. Everybody in the stadium has to be in absolutely top shape. The guys who sell the hot dogs has to be in top shape. So, everybody has to be from the first second, come early in the stadium, go inside nothing to do outside, wait for the team for the warming up, be there, all that stuff. That's what I wish for. So really that we make a - before we know if we get something for it - that we invest already all our emotions before the game. And then let's play football."

STORY: Everyone from the person that sells hot dogs must be in "top shape" as Liverpool aim to beat defending Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday's (November 10) top-of-the-table clash at Anfield, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday (November 9).

League leaders Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 games this season and lead City by six points. Klopp's side are also unbeaten in their last 43 league games at home and welcome a City side that have won 11 of their last 12 away matches.

The two teams were involved in a title race that went down to the final day last season, where City pipped Liverpool by one point.